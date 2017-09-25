Hunter attacked by bear near Hungry Horse reservoir

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A hunter was attacked by a bear in northwestern Montana over the weekend.



Fish, Wildlife and Parks personnel are investigating the apparent surprise encounter Sunday morning on the east side of Hungry Horse Reservoir.



The man and his hunting partner shot at the bear and it ran away. They then drove to the hospital. The man's name and the extent of his injuries were not released.



The regional Wildlife Human Attack Response Team was sent to investigate the attack. Officials have not said what kind of bear was involved.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)