Official: US not seeking regime change in NKorea

By Associated Press

By MATTHEW PENNINGTON
Associated Press
    
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration says it is not advocating regime change in North Korea after President Donald Trump tweeted that leader Kim Jong Un "won't be around much longer."
    
North Korea's top diplomat responded to that Monday at the U.N., telling reporters it was a declaration of war against his country by the United States, and that the North has the right to shoot down U.S. warplanes in international airspace.
    
A senior administration official said Monday that the U.S. policy is not regime change. The official was not authorized to comment publicly on the issue and requested anonymity.
    
The U.S.-North Korea war of words escalated last week. Trump warned North Korea of total destruction and the two leaders exchanged threats and insults.

  97-year-old WWII vet takes a knee in support of anthem protests

    Brennan Gilmore posted a Twitter picture Sunday morning of his grandfather, John Middlemas, kneeling while wearing a veteran's cap.

  Tennessee church shooting suspect charged with murder

    Police identified the attacker as 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson, who had at one point attended the church.

  UPDATE: Deputy recounts moment he realized trapped truck driver was alive

    A Park County Deputy is being hailed as a hero on Facebook after coming to the rescue of a man trapped inside the cab of his rolled over semi-truck Friday morning. He shares what was going through his mind when he realized the truck driver was alive.

  Crews clean up coal, derailed train cars in NW Montana

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Crews are removing 31 mangled rail cars and more than 3,500 tons (3,175 metric tons) of coal along a 200-foot (61-meter) section of riverbank on the Cabinet Gorge Reservoir in northwestern Montana. The Missoulian reports the cars, each carrying about 122 tons (111 metric tons) of coal, derailed Aug. 13 and dumped much of their contents on the south side of the reservoir.

  Little fire activity expected for Rice Ridge

    Firefighters cleaning up the Rice Ridge Fire will continue working on the North Fork Blackfoot trail and the areas of residual heat near the Monture Guard Station. Crews and equipment will be moving to the Double Arrow area to begin suppression repair work there.

  Official: US not seeking regime change in NKorea

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration says it is not advocating regime change in North Korea after President Donald Trump tweeted that leader Kim Jong Un "won't be around much longer."

  How to tackle your debt before it consumes you

    Being in debt is something that can loom over you. 

