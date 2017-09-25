Little fire activity expected for Rice Ridge

Lincoln County High School Principal Joel Graves tells us when the students saw how many people were suffering from the fires they had an idea.
Lauren Alley with the park tells us materials are being purchased in order to stabilize and shore up the remaining structure.
No other schools in the state besides Helena are using this program.
While schools around the Flathead Valley resumed on Tuesday, September 19th following cyber threats some parents still chose to keep their children at home.
However, one Columbia Falls parent tells us he has a different idea if the cyber threats become a reality.
Brennan Gilmore posted a Twitter picture Sunday morning of his grandfather, John Middlemas, kneeling while wearing a veteran's cap.
Police identified the attacker as 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson, who had at one point attended the church.
A Park County Deputy is being hailed as a hero on Facebook after coming to the rescue of a man trapped inside the cab of his rolled over semi-truck Friday morning. He shares what was going through his mind when he realized the truck driver was alive.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Crews are removing 31 mangled rail cars and more than 3,500 tons (3,175 metric tons) of coal along a 200-foot (61-meter) section of riverbank on the Cabinet Gorge Reservoir in northwestern Montana. The Missoulian reports the cars, each carrying about 122 tons (111 metric tons) of coal, derailed Aug. 13 and dumped much of their contents on the south side of the reservoir.
Firefighters cleaning up the Rice Ridge Fire will continue working on the North Fork Blackfoot trail and the areas of residual heat near the Monture Guard Station. Crews and equipment will be moving to the Double Arrow area to begin suppression repair work there.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration says it is not advocating regime change in North Korea after President Donald Trump tweeted that leader Kim Jong Un "won't be around much longer."
