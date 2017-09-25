Little fire activity expected for Rice Ridge

Courtesy Forest Service

Firefighters cleaning up the Rice Ridge Fire will continue working on the North Fork Blackfoot trail and the areas of residual heat near the Monture Guard Station. Crews and equipment will be moving to the Double Arrow area to begin suppression repair work there.

Yesterday, during the aerial reconnaissance flight, fire managers observed smoke in the White Creek, Babcock Creek and Youngs Creek drainages in the Wilderness. Other areas that continue to smolder include Findell Creek, McCabe Creek, and the area east of the Monture Guard Station; no smokes were visible in the “swamp” area.

These areas of activity are interior to the control lines. Crews and equipment have progressed with repair of machine fire lines along the southern boundary of the fire. Over the last four days, 34.5 miles of fire line have been repaired, inspected, and marked as complete.

90-percent of the perimeter is contained.