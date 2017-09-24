New things at this year's Alzheimer's walk

Sunday, the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's took place at Fort Missoula Regional Park.

Several people walked with different colored flowers to put an end and bring awareness to Alzheimer's.

Every year people are given different colored flowers to represent why they are walking to end this horrible disease.

For example, purple flower means someone lost a love one to the disease.

The Blue flower means the person has Alzheimer's.

Orange flowers support putting an end to the disease.

Yellow flowers are for those who are taking care of someone with the disease.

However, this year a new colored flower was introduced at this year’s walk.

"Now the Alzheimer's Association... We don't have a survivor lap. The reason we don't have one because we do not have survivors yet. But when we do our survivors will carry white flowers. We can't wait until there are more white flowers, than any other color,” said Lynn Mullowney Cabrera, Executive Director of Alzheimer’s Association.

As this disease is becoming more common, Cabrera explained what's exciting about Alzheimer's research so far.

"We are identifying by determining early, on what a person is experiencing. Maybe introducing a combination of therapies early on before the disease really has caused that destruction. Maybe we will be able to slow it,” said Cabrera.

However, for one walker and volunteer, she's walking for those affected by the disease, family, friends and to bring awareness to the cause.

"It's not something that someone gets and has to deal with it. It's a very broad expansion on who it affects and how it affects them. I think it's terrifying that there is a disease out there that we don't know what causes it, how to cure it, and how to prevent it,” said Donna Nicholson, Volunteer & Walker.

People walked one to three miles around Fort Missoula Regional Park to bring awareness and to put an end to Alzheimer's.

For more information about Alzheimer's and the walk to go https://www.alz.org/