New things at this year's Alzheimer's walk - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

New things at this year's Alzheimer's walk

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Sunday, the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's took place at Fort Missoula Regional Park.

Several people walked with different colored flowers to put an end and bring awareness to Alzheimer's.

Every year people are given different colored flowers to represent why they are walking to end this horrible disease.

For example, purple flower means someone lost a love one to the disease.

The Blue flower means the person has Alzheimer's.

Orange flowers support putting an end to the disease.

Yellow flowers are for those who are taking care of someone with the disease.

However, this year a new colored flower was introduced at this year’s walk.

"Now the Alzheimer's Association... We don't have a survivor lap. The reason we don't have one because we do not have survivors yet.  But when we do our survivors will carry white flowers. We can't wait until there are more white flowers, than any other color,” said Lynn Mullowney Cabrera, Executive Director of Alzheimer’s Association.

As this disease is becoming more common, Cabrera explained what's exciting about Alzheimer's research so far.

"We are identifying by determining early, on what a person is experiencing.  Maybe introducing a combination of therapies early on before the disease really has caused that destruction. Maybe we will be able to slow it,” said Cabrera.

However, for one walker and volunteer, she's walking for those affected by the disease, family, friends and to bring awareness to the cause. 

"It's not something that someone gets and has to deal with it. It's a very broad expansion on who it affects and how it affects them. I think it's terrifying that there is a disease out there that we don't know what causes it, how to cure it, and how to prevent it,” said Donna Nicholson, Volunteer & Walker.

People walked one to three miles around Fort Missoula Regional Park to bring awareness and to put an end to Alzheimer's.

For more information about Alzheimer's and the walk to go https://www.alz.org/

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coroner releases name of man killed in Missoula crash

    Coroner releases name of man killed in Missoula crash

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-09-20 21:01:29 GMT

    The Missoula County sheriff and coroner on Wednesday released the name of the man, who died after crashing a car into a shed in Missoula earlier this week.

    The Missoula County sheriff and coroner on Wednesday released the name of the man, who died after crashing a car into a shed in Missoula earlier this week.

  • Griz can't hold second half lead, lose to EWU 48-41

    Griz can't hold second half lead, lose to EWU 48-41

    Sunday, September 24 2017 1:05 AM EDT2017-09-24 05:05:05 GMT

    Things were looking great going into halftime for the Montana Grizzlies. Up 24-6 on the number 11th ranked Eastern Washington Eagles, the Griz were feeling good. 

    Things were looking great going into halftime for the Montana Grizzlies. Up 24-6 on the number 11th ranked Eastern Washington Eagles, the Griz were feeling good. 

  • Growing season ends for many Montana vegetable farmers

    Growing season ends for many Montana vegetable farmers

    Friday, September 22 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-09-23 00:02:31 GMT

    The first day of fall in Montana is feeling a lot like winter with much of the state seeing colder temperatures, wind, rain and even snow. But this sudden shift in weather means an abrupt end to the growing season for many of the state's vegetable farmers.

    The first day of fall in Montana is feeling a lot like winter with much of the state seeing colder temperatures, wind, rain and even snow. But this sudden shift in weather means an abrupt end to the growing season for many of the state's vegetable farmers.

  • Channels

    Channels

    Missoula - ABC - digital 23.1 FOX - digital 23.2 Kalispell - ABC - analog 42 FOX - digital 42.2 Butte - ABC - digital 18.1 FOX - digital 18.2 Bozeman - ABC - digital 28.1 (off air) currently
    Missoula - ABC - digital 23.1 FOX - digital 23.2 Kalispell - ABC - analog 42 FOX - digital 42.2 Butte - ABC - digital 18.1 FOX - digital 18.2 Bozeman - ABC - digital 28.1 (off air) currently

  • UPDATE: Deputy recounts moment he realized trapped truck driver was alive

    UPDATE: Deputy recounts moment he realized trapped truck driver was alive

    Saturday, September 23 2017 3:52 PM EDT2017-09-23 19:52:10 GMT

    A Park County Deputy is being hailed as a hero on Facebook after coming to the rescue of a man trapped inside the cab of his rolled over semi-truck Friday morning. He shares what was going through his mind when he realized the truck driver was alive.

    A Park County Deputy is being hailed as a hero on Facebook after coming to the rescue of a man trapped inside the cab of his rolled over semi-truck Friday morning. He shares what was going through his mind when he realized the truck driver was alive.

  • PHOTOS: Frida, the hero dog, hard at work rescuing people after earthquake in Mexico

    PHOTOS: Frida, the hero dog, hard at work rescuing people after earthquake in Mexico

    Thursday, September 21 2017 12:07 PM EDT2017-09-21 16:07:12 GMT

    MEXICO CITY - With dozens of saves already under her belt (collar?), Frida the Labrador Retriever is hard at work in Mexico trying to save people trapped in debris following a devastating earthquake this week.  A 7.1 earthquake has already killed nearly 250 people and injured more than 2,000 in Mexico. Search crews are using all possible means to search for survivors, including dogs like Frida. 

    MEXICO CITY - With dozens of saves already under her belt (collar?), Frida the Labrador Retriever is hard at work in Mexico trying to save people trapped in debris following a devastating earthquake this week.  A 7.1 earthquake has already killed nearly 250 people and injured more than 2,000 in Mexico. Search crews are using all possible means to search for survivors, including dogs like Frida. 

  • Missoula student is a Top 30 finalist for a nationwide STEM competition

    Missoula student is a Top 30 finalist for a nationwide STEM competition

    Thursday, September 21 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-09-21 22:02:50 GMT

    Julian is a freshman at Hellgate High School and he will be traveling to Washington D.C. in late October for the final competition, where he will be competing for more than 100,000 dollars in awards.

    Julian is a freshman at Hellgate High School and he will be traveling to Washington D.C. in late October for the final competition, where he will be competing for more than 100,000 dollars in awards.

  • UM Presidential Finalist: Seth Bodnar

    UM Presidential Finalist: Seth Bodnar

    Saturday, September 23 2017 12:16 AM EDT2017-09-23 04:16:46 GMT

    The four finalists for president of UM are in the middle of their on-campus interviews. We are profiling each one for you. This profile is on an unconventional candidate. These are the four finalists, Mirta Martin, an advisor to former Mexican president Vicente Fox. Charles Ambrose, president of University of Central Missouri. Andrew Feinstein, the provost at San Jose State. And Seth Bodnar, who is the subject of this profile. 

    The four finalists for president of UM are in the middle of their on-campus interviews. We are profiling each one for you. This profile is on an unconventional candidate. These are the four finalists, Mirta Martin, an advisor to former Mexican president Vicente Fox. Charles Ambrose, president of University of Central Missouri. Andrew Feinstein, the provost at San Jose State. And Seth Bodnar, who is the subject of this profile. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.