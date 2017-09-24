New things at this year's Alzheimer's walk

The Missoula County sheriff and coroner on Wednesday released the name of the man, who died after crashing a car into a shed in Missoula earlier this week.
The Missoula County sheriff and coroner on Wednesday released the name of the man, who died after crashing a car into a shed in Missoula earlier this week.
Things were looking great going into halftime for the Montana Grizzlies. Up 24-6 on the number 11th ranked Eastern Washington Eagles, the Griz were feeling good.
Things were looking great going into halftime for the Montana Grizzlies. Up 24-6 on the number 11th ranked Eastern Washington Eagles, the Griz were feeling good.
The first day of fall in Montana is feeling a lot like winter with much of the state seeing colder temperatures, wind, rain and even snow. But this sudden shift in weather means an abrupt end to the growing season for many of the state's vegetable farmers.
The first day of fall in Montana is feeling a lot like winter with much of the state seeing colder temperatures, wind, rain and even snow. But this sudden shift in weather means an abrupt end to the growing season for many of the state's vegetable farmers.
A Park County Deputy is being hailed as a hero on Facebook after coming to the rescue of a man trapped inside the cab of his rolled over semi-truck Friday morning. He shares what was going through his mind when he realized the truck driver was alive.
A Park County Deputy is being hailed as a hero on Facebook after coming to the rescue of a man trapped inside the cab of his rolled over semi-truck Friday morning. He shares what was going through his mind when he realized the truck driver was alive.
MEXICO CITY - With dozens of saves already under her belt (collar?), Frida the Labrador Retriever is hard at work in Mexico trying to save people trapped in debris following a devastating earthquake this week. A 7.1 earthquake has already killed nearly 250 people and injured more than 2,000 in Mexico. Search crews are using all possible means to search for survivors, including dogs like Frida.
MEXICO CITY - With dozens of saves already under her belt (collar?), Frida the Labrador Retriever is hard at work in Mexico trying to save people trapped in debris following a devastating earthquake this week. A 7.1 earthquake has already killed nearly 250 people and injured more than 2,000 in Mexico. Search crews are using all possible means to search for survivors, including dogs like Frida.
Julian is a freshman at Hellgate High School and he will be traveling to Washington D.C. in late October for the final competition, where he will be competing for more than 100,000 dollars in awards.
Julian is a freshman at Hellgate High School and he will be traveling to Washington D.C. in late October for the final competition, where he will be competing for more than 100,000 dollars in awards.
The four finalists for president of UM are in the middle of their on-campus interviews. We are profiling each one for you. This profile is on an unconventional candidate. These are the four finalists, Mirta Martin, an advisor to former Mexican president Vicente Fox. Charles Ambrose, president of University of Central Missouri. Andrew Feinstein, the provost at San Jose State. And Seth Bodnar, who is the subject of this profile.
The four finalists for president of UM are in the middle of their on-campus interviews. We are profiling each one for you. This profile is on an unconventional candidate. These are the four finalists, Mirta Martin, an advisor to former Mexican president Vicente Fox. Charles Ambrose, president of University of Central Missouri. Andrew Feinstein, the provost at San Jose State. And Seth Bodnar, who is the subject of this profile.