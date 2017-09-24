Griz can't hold second half lead, lose to EWU 48-41

Things were looking great going into halftime for the Montana Grizzlies. Up 24-6 on the number 11th ranked Eastern Washington Eagles, the Griz were feeling good.
The Rocky Mountain College football team scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from College of Idaho, 31-7, in Saturday’s Homecoming contest at Herb Klindt Field.
No. 13 Southern Oregon score 35 points in the first half, including 21 in the first quarter and the Raiders defeated Carroll College 35-14 Saturday at Raider Stadium in Ashland. SOU scored touchdowns on three of their first four drives including a two-play, 65-yard opening drive and a three-play 79-yard drive on their second possession.
Highlights from the Griz/Eastern Washington matchup held on Saturday, September 23rd.
Montana State played a sound game on both sides of the ball and never trailed in a 49-21 victory over No. 17 North Dakota on Saturday, Sept. 23, in front a sellout crowd at the Alerus Center.
Lincoln County High School Principal Joel Graves tells us when the students saw how many people were suffering from the fires they had an idea.
Lauren Alley with the park tells us materials are being purchased in order to stabilize and shore up the remaining structure.
No other schools in the state besides Helena are using this program.
While schools around the Flathead Valley resumed on Tuesday, September 19th following cyber threats some parents still chose to keep their children at home.
However, one Columbia Falls parent tells us he has a different idea if the cyber threats become a reality.
Jordan Miller's two interceptions and Myles Bryant's pick-6 helped the seventh-ranked Washington Huskies overcame a slow start and hand Colorado its first loss, 37-10.
The 11th-ranked Eastern Washington University football team scored 42 second-half points to rally from a 24-6 halftime deficit and opened the 2017 Big Sky Conference season with a 48-41 victory over Montana.
Falk threw for 478 yards and five touchdowns, and No. 18 Washington State beat Nevada 45-7 for the team's best start in 16 years.
Isaiah Saunders came up huge in the second overtime to give Idaho (2-2, 1-0) the 29-23 win over South Alabama (1-3, 0-1) on Saturday.
The Eagles are 10-1 since 2012 against its rivals from the Treasure State – UM and Montana State. However, EWU's last venture to Missoula yielded a 57-16 thumping at the hands of the Griz.
December 21, 2001: Montana facing Furman for the National Championship in Chattanooga Tennessee
The Vandals are 35-51-1 all-time in conference openers. They are 1-6 in Sun Belt openers, including a 0-3 record since returning to the league in 2014.
Last Dec. in Santa Clara, the Huskies beat the Buffaloes, 41-10, in the title game, in the teams' only meeting of 2016.
The four finalists for president of UM are in the middle of their on-campus interviews. We are profiling each one for you. This profile is on an unconventional candidate. These are the four finalists, Mirta Martin, an advisor to former Mexican president Vicente Fox. Charles Ambrose, president of University of Central Missouri. Andrew Feinstein, the provost at San Jose State. And Seth Bodnar, who is the subject of this profile.
The Missoula County sheriff and coroner on Wednesday released the name of the man, who died after crashing a car into a shed in Missoula earlier this week.
Julian is a freshman at Hellgate High School and he will be traveling to Washington D.C. in late October for the final competition, where he will be competing for more than 100,000 dollars in awards.
Snow is sticking at Big Sky Mountain Resort, spreading ‘ski fever’ across the state.
The first day of fall in Montana is feeling a lot like winter with much of the state seeing colder temperatures, wind, rain and even snow. But this sudden shift in weather means an abrupt end to the growing season for many of the state's vegetable farmers.
Shaun Rainey and Ben Wineman have all your highlights and scores from around Class AA, including Flathead's first win over Glacier since 2008.
