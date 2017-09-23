Auction aims to support West Kootenai firefighting efforts - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Auction aims to support West Kootenai firefighting efforts

EUREKA -

For the past five years Lincoln County High School has an auction to raise money for the sports teams.  Lincoln County High School Principal Joel Graves tells us when the students saw how many people were suffering from the fires they had an idea.

Graves says, “People were losing homes so my wife and my kids had an idea that maybe this year we should donate the proceeds of the auction to the west Kootenai fire relief.”

Even with rainy weather and cooler temperatures the Caribou fire continues to burn over 20,000 acres and is 50% contained.  

Local Sunny White hopes contributes her talent to the auction by offering handmade bird feeders.  And she explains to us how the feeders are made.

White tells us, “Old bottles, recycled bottles and drift wood or palettes or whatever I can find to make them out of.”

Graves tells us the first year the auction raised thousands more than expected and this year he’s hoping that the cause of the auction will encourage people to donate more.  Once the money is raised from the auction a panel of seven people comprised of those from the Amish community and the English community will decide where that money is most needed and then distribute that money there. 

Graves tells us, “This year with the fire relief and everyone involved I’m expecting us to maybe hit upwards of 50 thousand dollars, I hope it’ll be more than that.  But it’s all going to a great cause.”

