High School Football Week Five, 9/22

Shaun Rainey and Ben Wineman have all your highlights and scores from around Class AA, including Flathead's first win over Glacier since 2008.
An all-state athlete with speed to burn, Cal Holgate has made himself right at home since moving to Manhattan a little more than a year ago. And he is this week's Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week.
As we continue our look at area football teams, we head to the Mining City. Here are three things you need to know about the Butte Central Maroons football team.
Here are three things you need to know about the 2017 Belgrade Panther football team.
It's the last day of summer, but many areas across Montana will be seeing snow and cold temperatures.
Julian is a freshman at Hellgate High School and he will be traveling to Washington D.C. in late October for the final competition, where he will be competing for more than 100,000 dollars in awards.
The Missoula County sheriff and coroner on Wednesday released the name of the man, who died after crashing a car into a shed in Missoula earlier this week.
In Montana's largest-ever 'Call for Art,' a Bozeman artist is selected to beautify the brand-new Missoula College building. And he did it by creating the city's largest sculpture.
The Humane Society of Western Montana is helping animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey in Houston. This week they're sending their Director of Programs and Certified Professional Dog Trainer, Mariah Scheskie, to the lone star state to volunteer.
Billings Police say a Daisy Dukes security guard is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in the leg.
Highlander TapHouse is partnering with the Wildland Firefighters Foundation to throw a year-end party for firefighters.
