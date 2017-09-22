Snow sticks in Big Sky, resort transitions from summer to winter

Snow is sticking at Big Sky Mountain Resort, spreading ‘ski fever’ across the state.

The resort will close on Sept. 27 to transition from summer to winter, but Public Relations Manager, Chelsi Moy, says the transition actually starts much earlier in the year.

“We spend all summer, preparing for winter,” Moy said. New this year: widened runs, added cattracks and upgrades to several of the mountain’s chairlifts.

Moy says it’s part of Big Sky 2025, a 10-year plan that will invest $150 million into improvements and upgrades throughout the resort.

"We want to have the best network of chairlifts in the county. And to do that we are constantly evaluating and making improvements and that will not change."

Big Sky re-opens for the season on Thanksgiving Day.