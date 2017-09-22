Over thirty lecturers at the University of Montana can breathe easier now

Thirty-four lecturers at the University of Montana can breathe a little easier today.

The non-tenured group was facing lay-offs at the end of this fall semester, but yesterday the University of Montana decided to keep the non-tenured lecturers on for the full school year.

In August, the Faculty Union filed a formal grievance against the administration when they proposed the cut

The Faculty Union Spokesman, Lee Banville, said that he is happy with this agreement, but hopes the school will work with the faculty when making difficult decisions in the future.