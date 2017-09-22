New Missoula College had its grand-opening Friday afternoon

The new Missoula College had its grand-opening celebration this afternoon at its new campus.
Missoula College is a two-year unit of the University of Montana with occupational and technical education covering 35 programs.
Areas of study include business and health care and applied computing and electronics.
One of the guest speakers, Governor Bullock, said that just a few years ago in 2013 the school was just eight trailers built for 800 people.
"So it wasn't that long ago, it was probably about 2013 when we talked about what we could have here. And now four plus years later we can celebrate what we have," said Governor Bullock
Bullock said that public education is a great equalizer.
He said that the Missoula College provides a quality education that is more affordable for students no matter where they come from or what their upbringing was like.
He said that it is important to look beyond the four-year degree and develop other avenues, making a higher education a reality across the state.
It's the last day of summer, but many areas across Montana will be seeing snow and cold temperatures.
The Missoula County sheriff and coroner on Wednesday released the name of the man, who died after crashing a car into a shed in Missoula earlier this week.
Julian is a freshman at Hellgate High School and he will be traveling to Washington D.C. in late October for the final competition, where he will be competing for more than 100,000 dollars in awards.
In Montana's largest-ever 'Call for Art,' a Bozeman artist is selected to beautify the brand-new Missoula College building. And he did it by creating the city's largest sculpture.
The Humane Society of Western Montana is helping animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey in Houston. This week they're sending their Director of Programs and Certified Professional Dog Trainer, Mariah Scheskie, to the lone star state to volunteer.
Highlander TapHouse is partnering with the Wildland Firefighters Foundation to throw a year-end party for firefighters.
