New Missoula College had its grand-opening Friday afternoon

The new Missoula College had its grand-opening celebration this afternoon at its new campus.

Missoula College is a two-year unit of the University of Montana with occupational and technical education covering 35 programs.

Areas of study include business and health care and applied computing and electronics.

One of the guest speakers, Governor Bullock, said that just a few years ago in 2013 the school was just eight trailers built for 800 people.

"So it wasn't that long ago, it was probably about 2013 when we talked about what we could have here. And now four plus years later we can celebrate what we have," said Governor Bullock

Bullock said that public education is a great equalizer.

He said that the Missoula College provides a quality education that is more affordable for students no matter where they come from or what their upbringing was like.

He said that it is important to look beyond the four-year degree and develop other avenues, making a higher education a reality across the state.