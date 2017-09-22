First Lady heads to WH garden for planting, harvesting

By LAURIE KELLMAN

Associated Press Writer



WASHINGTON (AP) - Melania Trump is heading out to the White House garden to do some planting and harvesting.



The first lady and some school children are expected to brave the early fall heat on the South Lawn Friday amid the vegetable plantings made famous by her predecessor, Michelle Obama.



Mrs. Trump's office says the group expects to harvest arugula, peas, radishes and Swiss chard. They'll be planting cabbage, cauliflower, turnips, carrots, kale, spinach, and lettuce.



It's Mrs. Trump's first event in the garden that Mrs. Obama had made a key part of her "Let's Move!" campaign to fight childhood obesity and promote healthy eating. The former first lady said last year she hoped the garden would symbolize a healthier nation and that future first families would also cherish it.

