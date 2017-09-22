Jail faces class-action lawsuit for posting mug shots online - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Jail faces class-action lawsuit for posting mug shots online

By Associated Press

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A lawyer for a man who sued a Pennsylvania county jail for posting his mug shot online says as many as 70,000 former inmates could have claims in a class-action lawsuit.
    
Jonathan Shub represents Daryoush Taha, a New Jersey man arrested on disorderly conduct and other charges in 1998. Those charges were expunged two years later.
    
Taha sued the Bucks County jail after his mug shot and arrest information were included in 2011, when the county created a website letting people look up current and former jail inmates. After the lawsuit, the county removed all mug shots and most inmates' arrest information two years later.
    
The county is appealing a judge's ruling last year that it violated federal law and that Taha's case can go forward as a class action.

