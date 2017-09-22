Montana man dies of injuries suffered in weekend assault - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana man dies of injuries suffered in weekend assault

By Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The FBI says a 30-year-old Lame Deer man has died of injuries suffered in an assault last weekend.
    
The Bureau of Indian Affairs has a man in custody in the death of Ozzy Lee Wilson. The suspect's name has not been released.
    
Officers responded to a residence in Lame Deer on Sunday to a report of a man who had been assaulted and was unresponsive. Wilson died early Friday at a Billings hospital.
    
FBI Supervisory Agent Travis Burrows said an autopsy was planned on Friday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

