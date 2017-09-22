Montana man dies of injuries suffered in weekend assault

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The FBI says a 30-year-old Lame Deer man has died of injuries suffered in an assault last weekend.



The Bureau of Indian Affairs has a man in custody in the death of Ozzy Lee Wilson. The suspect's name has not been released.



Officers responded to a residence in Lame Deer on Sunday to a report of a man who had been assaulted and was unresponsive. Wilson died early Friday at a Billings hospital.



FBI Supervisory Agent Travis Burrows said an autopsy was planned on Friday.

