The 8th annual Fix Up Festival kicks off this weekend

This weekend is the eighth annual Fix Up Festival. This annual Festival is put on by Bozeman Sunrise Rotary. The Fix Up Festival brings together hundreds of volunteers to help improve the lives of our less fortunate neighbors.

Todd Eliason one of the Co-Chairs of the Festival this year says they will be helping 12 low income, elderly and handicapped homeowners across Bozeman, Belgrade and Four Corners.

12 businesses stepped up this year to adopt homes and Eliason says that they have over 200 volunteers. Together they will be completing projects that vary from window replacement to building new decks and stairs. The projects are meant to help improve health, safety, energy efficiency and quality of life. Eliason says they only did 6 homes in their first year, and it has turned out to be not only a great experience for the homeowners, but a great experience for the volunteers.

Unfortunately, they have no more room for applicants or volunteers this year, but Eliason says they are already taking applicants for next year. If you want to apply click here.