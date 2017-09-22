Preparing your car for winter driving

It may only be September, but winter is already well on its way. If you are traveling over a mountain pass this weekend you need to be alert and prepared.

By the end of the weekend mountain passes could see 5-10 inches of snow and that snow fall is supposed to start sometime Friday morning. If you are traveling here are three things you need to know from U.S. News and World Report:

Put a winter supply box in your car- if you took it out for summer, it’s time to put it back in. This box should contain a flashlight, road flares, first aid kit, a few blankets, warm clothes, gloves and a charged cellphone. Check your tire pressure and tread depth- good tires are obviously important, you can check your tire pressure with a simple gauge sold at any auto supply store and you can check your tread by using a penny. If you can see all of Lincolns head, you need to replace the tire. Check engine coolant and antifreeze levels- antifreeze keeps your engine from freezing, so it’s important that you check these levels before it’s too late.

Using winter windshield wiper fluid and switching to winter grade oil at your next oil change are just a couple more things you can do to help yourself prepare for the cold winter months.