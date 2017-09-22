Montana first responders see cold exposure injuries year round

It's the last day of summer, but many areas across Montana will be seeing snow and cold temperatures.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday evening through Friday night for the Bozeman area.

This is in effect for elevations above 5,500 feet. These elevations are expecting moderate to heavy snow.

Locations above 4500 feet will be affected including Bozeman and mountain passes.

The National Weather Service is expecting 2 to 6 inches of snow and 6 to 10 inches for elevations above 6000 feet.

Winds are expected with this storm from 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

The snow will make roads and passes slippery but that isn’t the only thing that is dangerous from the cold temperatures.

First responders say it's important right now to be on the lookout for signs of hypothermia.

"People should be aware of the change of the seasons in Montana with cooler temperatures for longer periods of time,” said Matt Norby, Bozeman Fire Captain. “As we get into the fall and more in the winter, people need to be aware of the longer cooler nights where hypothermia can develop a lot quicker."

Norby says their department receives calls on hypothermia all year round.

"It can vary even on warm summer nights,” said Norby. “You're in Montana and it can drop down to the 50s. If a person is out, wet and cold they can develop mild hypothermia."

According to the Center for Disease Control, Montana has the second highest hypothermia mortality rate in the US, second only to Alaska.

The most recent CDC study, Montana's hypothermia death rate is five times the national average.

That's why Norby says it's important to know the signs of hypothermia so you can save a life.

Signs and symptoms of hypothermia include:

Shivering

Slurred speech or mumbling

Slow, shallow breathing

Weak pulse

Clumsiness or lack of coordination

Drowsiness or very low energy

Confusion or memory loss

Loss of consciousness

Bright red, cold skin (in infants)

Mayo clinic says there are a few things to do if you find yourself or someone with cold exposure injuries.