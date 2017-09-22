Montana first responders see cold exposure injuries year round - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana first responders see cold exposure injuries year round

BOZEMAN -

 It's the last day of summer, but many areas across Montana will be seeing snow and cold temperatures.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday evening through Friday night for the Bozeman area.

This is in effect for elevations above 5,500 feet.  These elevations are expecting moderate to heavy snow.

Locations above 4500 feet will be affected including Bozeman and mountain passes.

The National Weather Service is expecting 2 to 6 inches of snow and 6 to 10 inches for elevations above 6000 feet.

Winds are expected with this storm from 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

The snow will make roads and passes slippery but that isn’t the only thing that is dangerous from the cold temperatures.

First responders say it's important right now to be on the lookout for signs of hypothermia. 

"People should be aware of the change of the seasons in Montana with cooler temperatures for longer periods of time,” said Matt Norby, Bozeman Fire Captain. “As we get into the fall and more in the winter, people need to be aware of the longer cooler nights where hypothermia can develop a lot quicker."

Norby says their department receives calls on hypothermia all year round.

"It can vary even on warm summer nights,” said Norby. “You're in Montana and it can drop down to the 50s. If a person is out, wet and cold they can develop mild hypothermia."

According to the Center for Disease Control, Montana has the second highest hypothermia mortality rate in the US, second only to Alaska. 

The most recent CDC study, Montana's hypothermia death rate is five times the national average.

That's why Norby says it's important to know the signs of hypothermia so you can save a life. 

Signs and symptoms of hypothermia include:

  • Shivering
  • Slurred speech or mumbling
  • Slow, shallow breathing
  • Weak pulse
  • Clumsiness or lack of coordination
  • Drowsiness or very low energy
  • Confusion or memory loss
  • Loss of consciousness
  • Bright red, cold skin (in infants)

Mayo clinic says there are a few things to do if you find yourself or someone with cold exposure injuries.

  • Move the person out of the cold. Move the person to a warm, dry location if possible. If you're unable to move the person out of the cold, shield him or her from the cold and wind as much as possible. Keep him or her in a horizontal position if possible.
  • Remove wet clothing. If the person is wearing wet clothing, remove it. Cut away clothing if necessary to avoid excessive movement.
  • Cover the person with blankets. Use layers of dry blankets or coats to warm the person. Cover the person's head, leaving only the face exposed.
  • Insulate the person's body from the cold ground. If you're outside, lay the person on his or her back on a blanket or other warm surface.
  • Monitor breathing. A person with severe hypothermia may appear unconscious, with no apparent signs of a pulse or breathing. If the person's breathing has stopped or appears dangerously low or shallow, begin CPR immediately if you're trained.
  • Provide warm beverages. If the affected person is alert and able to swallow, provide a warm, sweet, nonalcoholic, noncaffeinated beverage to help warm the body.
  • Use warm, dry compresses. Use a first-aid warm compress (a plastic fluid-filled bag that warms up when squeezed) or a makeshift compress of warm water in a plastic bottle or a dryer-warmed towel. Apply a compress only to the neck, chest wall or groin.
  • Call 911.

