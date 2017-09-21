City's largest sculpture welcomes visitors to brand-new Missoula College

In Montana's largest-ever 'Call for Art,' a Bozeman artist is selected to beautify the brand-new Missoula College building.

And he did it by creating the city's largest sculpture.

Ole Nelson is the mastermind behind the work-of-art.

The 32-foot-tall steel sculpture "emerges" from the grass and is strategically placed in front of the new building to welcome all visitors.

Nelson says that he got his inspiration from the adjacent Clark Fork River and Missoula's rich logging history.

His assistant explains that corten steel was the main material used in the sculpture to help it with-stand Montana's winds, rains, and snow.

"It's made out or corten, which is a specific type of steel," says Alexa Groueff. "And we had it sand-blasted and then we had it rusted, so, well, we rusted it ourselves. So basically, you heat it, you apply a chemical to it, then you rinse it, and then you repeat it. And it sort of rapidly oxidizes the piece."

She adds that the actual designing, planning, and building of the sculpture took five months.

Nelson says that the installation, with the use of a giant crane to place the tree top, took seven hours.

The sculpture will officially be unveiled for all to see during the Grand Opening gala of the Missoula College at 2 p.m. on Friday.