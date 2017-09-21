City's largest sculpture welcomes visitors to brand-new Missoula - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

City's largest sculpture welcomes visitors to brand-new Missoula College

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

In Montana's largest-ever 'Call for Art,' a Bozeman artist is selected to beautify the brand-new Missoula College building.

And he did it by creating the city's largest sculpture.

Ole Nelson is the mastermind behind the work-of-art.

The 32-foot-tall steel sculpture "emerges" from the grass and is strategically placed in front of the new building to welcome all visitors.

Nelson says that he got his inspiration from the adjacent Clark Fork River and Missoula's rich logging history.

His assistant explains that corten steel was the main material used in the sculpture to help it with-stand Montana's winds,  rains, and snow. 

"It's made out or corten, which is a specific type of steel," says Alexa Groueff. "And we had it sand-blasted and then we had it rusted, so, well, we rusted it ourselves. So basically, you heat it, you apply a chemical to it, then you rinse it, and then you repeat it. And it sort of rapidly oxidizes the piece." 

She adds that the actual designing, planning, and building of the sculpture took five months.

Nelson says that the installation, with the use of a giant crane to place the tree top, took seven hours.

The sculpture will officially be unveiled for all to see during the Grand Opening gala of the Missoula College at 2 p.m. on Friday.

  Coroner releases name of man killed in Missoula crash

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-09-20 21:01:29 GMT

    The Missoula County sheriff and coroner on Wednesday released the name of the man, who died after crashing a car into a shed in Missoula earlier this week.

  REC Silicon lays off 30 employees less than 100 days before the holiday season

    In an effort to cut costs Butte's REC Silicon facility has laid off 30 employees.  According to facility officials, the layoffs are the result of the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China. 

  Multi-Vehicle crash forces I-90 closure near Clinton

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-09-21 02:34:55 GMT

    The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an alert that all east and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Clinton are closed until further notice due to a multi-vehicle car crash.

  Police need help finding missing Montana man

    Monday, September 18 2017 11:01 AM EDT2017-09-18 15:01:58 GMT

    35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.

  School to resume on Thursday after bomb threat at St. Regis Schools

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:47:10 GMT

    A Mineral County K-9 unit is currently scouring St. Regis Schools, after an bomb threat was found Wednesday afternoon.

  Halloween decoration prompts 911 calls to Tennessee police

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-09-20 21:13:29 GMT

    GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - A police department in Tennessee is getting into the Halloween spirit a little early thanks to one house's realistically frightening driveway decor. The Greene County Sheriff's Department in Greeneville, Tennessee, posted a photo on their Facebook page early Wednesday letting everyone know that what looked like a dead body in a driveway with bloody hand prints on the garage was in fact a Halloween decoration and not a corpse.

  Some Columbia Falls parents are armed and ready if the cyber threats become a reality

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 4:04 PM EDT2017-09-19 20:04:53 GMT

    However, one Columbia Falls parent tells us he has a different idea if the cyber threats become a reality.

  September snowfall has ski shops full of excited skiers

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 2:22 AM EDT2017-09-20 06:22:10 GMT

     With snow building up in the mountains, many people are preparing for ski season and ski shops are preparing for anxious customers. Ski resorts don't open up until after Thanksgiving, but that's not stopping some extreme skiers.

