Structure stabilization begins on historic Sperry Chalet

On the night of August 31st the Sprague Fire more than doubled in size and burned down the historic Sperry Chalet building.

Lauren Alley with the park tells us materials are being purchased in order to stabilize and shore up the remaining structure.

Glacier will get the final recommendation this week from experts as how to best proceed.

Alley says most likely in October a group of ten will hike the six miles to the chalet to begin repairs before winter sets in. The process will likely take 10-12 days to complete.

Photo courtesy of Glacier National Park