Bigfork schools paves the way with a new classroom for students suffering from emotional disorders

Bigfork schools are leading the Flathead Valley with a brand new program specifically designed to assist children with emotion distress disorders. No other schools in the state besides Helena are using this program. In a partnership with Intermountain, an organization dedicated to child and family counseling, Bigfork used a levy to fund the $80,000 new class structure. However, the program is free for families that have healthcare.

The class of four children range in disorders from depression to anger management. Director of Education Marvin Williams tells us how a day in this special program works.

Williams tells us, “Our staff works with their underlying problems so if they have anger issues or if they get upset about things, the staff will be working with them on those social appropriate skills that they can do to help and be able to make better decisions next time or even that time in the moment.”

While these children are in a separate classroom for the majority of the day, Assistant Principal and Special Education director Matt Porrevecchio tells us the children are integrated with the other elementary school kids. Porrevecchio elaborates saying this program on campus finally gives students access to care that they would have had to source elsewhere.

Porrevecchio says, “To be able to provide the same level of care and support for these kids and families and to be able to do it in your own district. It's really it's a great combination.”

Porrevecchio goes onto say he hopes other schools in the Flathead Valley adopt this program.