Missoula student is a Top 30 finalist for a nationwide STEM competition

A Missoula student, Julian Bain, was named a Top 30 finalist in the Broadcom Masters, the nation's most prestigious science, technology, engineering and math competition for middle school students.

Julian was an 8th grader here at the Missoula International School where he started working on this project with his teacher Jen Gebo.

He comes from a family of scientists who are very proud of him for this accomplishment.

"He's such a thinker. He's pondering all the time," said Jen.

Jen said that Julian has a deeper and wider understanding of things than most students his age.

"He took on his passions and his prior knowledge and combined it in a way that really demonstrated his skills as a scientist," said Jen.

Jen said that Julian focused his project on creating eye glasses that are adjustable and have flexible lenses, so it will automatically adjust to the appropriate distance.

Jen said that he developed an interest in this topic because some of his family members have problems with their vision.

His mother, Wendy Parciak, said that Julian started creating three-dimensional designs for his project months before his peers, which she said was important because it took a lot of trial and error.

"It's not like he ever felt like this is it, this is done. But that's science too. You're never really done. There's always another question,” said Wendy.

Wendy said that Julian wished he had more time to work on the project to experiment with a larger sample size and different fluids for the lenses.

She said that his passion and relentless work ethic is the reason for his success.

His teacher also said that Julian already has a legacy that is inspiring her new students.

“Oh my gosh. It's thrilling. It's affirming and it makes me so proud. And you know my current students were all cheering and going nuts yesterday for Julian. And that's exciting because now they are all motivated do more. And I mean it’s just a win-win-win. It's fantastic," said Jen.

Julian is now a freshman at Hellgate High School and he will be traveling to Washington D.C. in late October for the final competition, where he will be competing for more than 100,000 dollars in awards.

The 30 finalists were selected from 37 states, Puerto Rico, and the Department of Defense Overseas from a record high of 2,499 applicants.