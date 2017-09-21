Montana legislators tweet for Sip 'n Dip merman job

Montana's legislators are finding common ground... over mermen. After the famous Sip 'n Dip Lounge in Great Falls posted a job opening on Twitter, Senator Jon Tester jokingly passed up the opportunity before asking if the governor was free for the shift.

From there Governor Steve Bullock, Senator Steve Daines, Secretary Ryan Zinke, and Attorney General Tim Fox offered each other flippers and good-natured jokes over the posts.

No word on which one will be swimming in the tank Tuesday. The Sip 'n Dip has informed all five candidates that they're will to work around their busy schedules.