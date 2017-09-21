Highlander TapHouse raising money for Wildland Firefighters Foundation

Lauren Alley with the park tells us materials are being purchased in order to stabilize and shore up the remaining structure.
Lauren Alley with the park tells us materials are being purchased in order to stabilize and shore up the remaining structure.
No other schools in the state besides Helena are using this program.
No other schools in the state besides Helena are using this program.
While schools around the Flathead Valley resumed on Tuesday, September 19th following cyber threats some parents still chose to keep their children at home.
While schools around the Flathead Valley resumed on Tuesday, September 19th following cyber threats some parents still chose to keep their children at home.
However, one Columbia Falls parent tells us he has a different idea if the cyber threats become a reality.
However, one Columbia Falls parent tells us he has a different idea if the cyber threats become a reality.
The coroner has confirmed that a 65-year-old male was pulled from the river.
The coroner has confirmed that a 65-year-old male was pulled from the river.
The Missoula County sheriff and coroner on Wednesday released the name of the man, who died after crashing a car into a shed in Missoula earlier this week.
The Missoula County sheriff and coroner on Wednesday released the name of the man, who died after crashing a car into a shed in Missoula earlier this week.
In an effort to cut costs Butte's REC Silicon facility has laid off 30 employees. According to facility officials, the layoffs are the result of the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China.
In an effort to cut costs Butte's REC Silicon facility has laid off 30 employees. According to facility officials, the layoffs are the result of the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an alert that all east and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Clinton are closed until further notice due to a multi-vehicle car crash.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an alert that all east and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Clinton are closed until further notice due to a multi-vehicle car crash.
35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.
35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.
A Mineral County K-9 unit is currently scouring St. Regis Schools, after an bomb threat was found Wednesday afternoon.
A Mineral County K-9 unit is currently scouring St. Regis Schools, after an bomb threat was found Wednesday afternoon.
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - A police department in Tennessee is getting into the Halloween spirit a little early thanks to one house's realistically frightening driveway decor. The Greene County Sheriff's Department in Greeneville, Tennessee, posted a photo on their Facebook page early Wednesday letting everyone know that what looked like a dead body in a driveway with bloody hand prints on the garage was in fact a Halloween decoration and not a corpse.
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - A police department in Tennessee is getting into the Halloween spirit a little early thanks to one house's realistically frightening driveway decor. The Greene County Sheriff's Department in Greeneville, Tennessee, posted a photo on their Facebook page early Wednesday letting everyone know that what looked like a dead body in a driveway with bloody hand prints on the garage was in fact a Halloween decoration and not a corpse.
However, one Columbia Falls parent tells us he has a different idea if the cyber threats become a reality.
However, one Columbia Falls parent tells us he has a different idea if the cyber threats become a reality.
With snow building up in the mountains, many people are preparing for ski season and ski shops are preparing for anxious customers. Ski resorts don’t open up until after Thanksgiving, but that’s not stopping some extreme skiers.
With snow building up in the mountains, many people are preparing for ski season and ski shops are preparing for anxious customers. Ski resorts don’t open up until after Thanksgiving, but that’s not stopping some extreme skiers.