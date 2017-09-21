Highlander TapHouse raising money for Wildland Firefighters Foundation

Highlander TapHouse is partnering with the Wildland Firefighters Foundation to throw a year-end party for firefighters.

During the final week of September, any firefighters with 'red cards' documenting their role as a firefighter can come into the brewery and get free beers. Then on Sat. 30, Highlander will throw the final party before many of these firefighters leave for the season.

Customers have the opportunity to "buy a beer" for a firefighter and any funds for beers that go unclaimed will be donated to the foundation. During the last 15 days over 500 beers have been presold. 50-cents from every beer sold will additionally go to the Wildland Firefighters Foundation.

The event will provide custom glassware for firefighters and Food Services of America are donating bratwursts.