Judge orders Browning to turn over assets to Blackfeet tribe

A state judge has ordered the town of Browning to turn over most of its assets to the Blackfeet Tribe to settle lawsuits between the two governments.



The settlement agreement, approved by District Judge James Reynolds last month, is part of Browning's efforts to disincorporate as a town. Glacier County and the tribe will take over municipal services for Browning residents, including water, sewer and garbage services and fire protection.



The settlement calls for the town to hand over to the tribe all water and sewer infrastructure, water rights and other assets.



The town of Browning announced in December 2015 that it was on the verge of bankruptcy. At the time, the city council blamed the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council. Tribal officials have said the town is responsible for its financial troubles.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)