Seeley Lake residents participating in wildfire health study

Seeley Lake residents line up Wednesday for a study about the long-term health effects of this year’s horrendous fire season.

Thanks to this year’s fires, Seeley Lake saw the longest period of hazardous air quality ever recorded.

Now researchers are scrambling to get data on the effects this air quality had on people who live there.

Seeley Lake residents have been coming Seely Lake Community Hall to test their mental and physical health.

They were exposed to hazardous air quality for more than a month during this wildfire season.

Residents volunteered to test their blood pressure and breathe into tubes that tested their lungs.

People there said they are happy to help out and hope to learn something from the results.

“I never smoked cigarettes anything before, and breathing this stuff has been really hard on my breathing. I wanted to come to see what they may or may not find,” said Tom Montgomery, Seeley Lake resident.

“I think that for me personally. I know during the past six weeks I have had short of breath. Maybe they will find something, hopefully not,” said Cindy Collins, Seeley Lake resident.

The research is being conducted by groups from the University of Montana, Missoula City-County Health Department and Community Medical Center.

Researchers said they may contact participants again in the near future for further data or to share results of the study.