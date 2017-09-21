Seeley Lake residents participating in wildfire health study - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Seeley Lake residents participating in wildfire health study

Posted: Updated:
SEELEY LAKE -

Seeley Lake residents line up Wednesday for a study about the long-term health effects of this year’s horrendous fire season.

Thanks to this year’s fires, Seeley Lake saw the longest period of hazardous air quality ever recorded.

Now researchers are scrambling to get data on the effects this air quality had on people who live there.

Seeley Lake residents have been coming Seely Lake Community Hall to test their mental and physical health.

They were exposed to hazardous air quality for more than a month during this wildfire season. 

Residents volunteered to test their blood pressure and breathe into tubes that tested their lungs. 

People there said they are happy to help out and hope to learn something from the results.

“I never smoked cigarettes anything before, and breathing this stuff has been really hard on my breathing. I wanted to come to see what they may or may not find,” said Tom Montgomery, Seeley Lake resident.  

“I think that for me personally. I know during the past six weeks I have had short of breath. Maybe they will find something, hopefully not,” said Cindy Collins, Seeley Lake resident. 

The research is being conducted by groups from the University of Montana, Missoula City-County Health Department and Community Medical Center.

Researchers said they may contact participants again in the near future for further data or to share results of the study.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coroner releases name of man killed in Missoula crash

    Coroner releases name of man killed in Missoula crash

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-09-20 21:01:29 GMT

    The Missoula County sheriff and coroner on Wednesday released the name of the man, who died after crashing a car into a shed in Missoula earlier this week.

    The Missoula County sheriff and coroner on Wednesday released the name of the man, who died after crashing a car into a shed in Missoula earlier this week.

  • REC Silicon lays off 30 employees less than 100 days before the holiday season

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-09-20 23:35:14 GMT
    Copy right: GoogleCopy right: Google

    In an effort to cut costs Butte's REC Silicon facility has laid off 30 employees.  According to facility officials, the layoffs are the result of the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China. 

    In an effort to cut costs Butte's REC Silicon facility has laid off 30 employees.  According to facility officials, the layoffs are the result of the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China. 

  • Multi-Vehicle crash forces I-90 closure near Clinton

    Multi-Vehicle crash forces I-90 closure near Clinton

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-09-21 02:34:55 GMT

    The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an alert that all east and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Clinton are closed until further notice due to a multi-vehicle car crash.

    The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an alert that all east and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Clinton are closed until further notice due to a multi-vehicle car crash.

  • Police need help finding missing Montana man

    Police need help finding missing Montana man

    Monday, September 18 2017 11:01 AM EDT2017-09-18 15:01:58 GMT

    35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.

    35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.

  • School to resume on Thursday after bomb threat at St. Regis Schools

    School to resume on Thursday after bomb threat at St. Regis Schools

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:47:10 GMT

    A Mineral County K-9 unit is currently scouring St. Regis Schools, after an bomb threat was found Wednesday afternoon.

    A Mineral County K-9 unit is currently scouring St. Regis Schools, after an bomb threat was found Wednesday afternoon.

  • Halloween decoration prompts 911 calls to Tennessee police

    Halloween decoration prompts 911 calls to Tennessee police

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-09-20 21:13:29 GMT

    GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - A police department in Tennessee is getting into the Halloween spirit a little early thanks to one house's realistically frightening driveway decor. The Greene County Sheriff's Department in Greeneville, Tennessee, posted a photo on their Facebook page early Wednesday letting everyone know that what looked like a dead body in a driveway with bloody hand prints on the garage was in fact a Halloween decoration and not a corpse.

    GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - A police department in Tennessee is getting into the Halloween spirit a little early thanks to one house's realistically frightening driveway decor. The Greene County Sheriff's Department in Greeneville, Tennessee, posted a photo on their Facebook page early Wednesday letting everyone know that what looked like a dead body in a driveway with bloody hand prints on the garage was in fact a Halloween decoration and not a corpse.

  • Some Columbia Falls parents are armed and ready if the cyber threats become a reality

    Some Columbia Falls parents are armed and ready if the cyber threats become a reality

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 4:04 PM EDT2017-09-19 20:04:53 GMT

    However, one Columbia Falls parent tells us he has a different idea if the cyber threats become a reality.

    However, one Columbia Falls parent tells us he has a different idea if the cyber threats become a reality.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.