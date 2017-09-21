The Latest: Trump targets North Korea in new executive order - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

The Latest: Trump targets North Korea in new executive order


By Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and North Korea (all times local):
    
12:41 p.m.
    
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that would enable the United States to sanction individual companies and institutions that finance trade with North Korea.
    
Trump made the announcement Thursday during a working luncheon with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
    
Trump said the measure would also disrupt other trade avenues for North Korea in efforts to halt its nuclear weapons program.
    
The president said "tolerance for this disgraceful practice must end now."
    
He also saluted China's central bank for what he said was a move to stop its banks from trading with North Korea. That development was reported by Reuters Thursday.
    
The move comes just days after Trump threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea if forced to defend the U.S. or its allies.
    
____
    
11:56 a.m.
    
President Donald Trump is meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday about the ongoing North Korea crisis.
    
Moon praised Trump's bellicose speech to the United Nations about the threat, saying the U.S. had "responded in a very good way."
    
Trump is expected to announce additional sanctions about North Korea on Thursday over its nuclear weapons program.
    
Moon deemed North Korea's provocation "deplorable," prompting Trump to compliment his word choice.
    
His opponent during last year's election, Hillary Clinton, took criticism for referring to Trump's supporters as belonging in "a basket of deplorables."
    
Trump called it "a lucky word.'"
    
The president also said that the U.S. and South Korea were working on improving trade agreements though that was less important than addressing the North Korea threat.
    
____
    
10:17 a.m.
    
President Donald Trump says the U.S. will impose additional sanctions on North Korea over the communist country's nuclear weapons buildup.
    
Asked Thursday about new punishment for the North, Trump said: "We will be putting more sanctions on North Korea."
    
Trump told the U.N. General Assembly this week that the U.S. will have no choice but to "totally destroy" North Korea if the North continues to threaten the U.S. and its allies, including Asian neighbors South Korea and Japan.
    
Trump spoke Thursday at a meeting in New York with the president of Afghanistan.
    
North Korea is the likely topic of discussion when Trump holds separate talks later Thursday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (jah-yihn) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH'-bay).
    
The three leaders will also meet over lunch.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

