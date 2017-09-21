US, Russian militaries hold unprecedented talks on Syria - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

US, Russian militaries hold unprecedented talks on Syria

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • Hometown Election Headquarters

    Hometown Election Headquarters

    Election Headquarters

    The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

    The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press
    
WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. says American and Russia military leaders have met for an unprecedented, face-to-face session in Syria or nearby to discuss increasing tensions around a remaining Islamic State stronghold in Syria.
    
Syrian government forces, Russian special forces and U.S.-backed militants are fighting for the oil-rich Deir el-Zour province.
    
Army Col. Ryan Dillon says U.S. and Russian general officers shared maps, graphics and information about where their forces are battling in the area. The recent discussions suggest an expanded effort to cooperate in the fight.
    
Dillon says U.S. and Russian ground forces in Syria have coordinating over telephone lines in the past month or so to ensure their forces don't fire on each other.
    
Russia has accused the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces of firing on Syrian government troops in the area.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coroner releases name of man killed in Missoula crash

    Coroner releases name of man killed in Missoula crash

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-09-20 21:01:29 GMT

    The Missoula County sheriff and coroner on Wednesday released the name of the man, who died after crashing a car into a shed in Missoula earlier this week.

    The Missoula County sheriff and coroner on Wednesday released the name of the man, who died after crashing a car into a shed in Missoula earlier this week.

  • REC Silicon lays off 30 employees less than 100 days before the holiday season

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-09-20 23:35:14 GMT
    Copy right: GoogleCopy right: Google

    In an effort to cut costs Butte's REC Silicon facility has laid off 30 employees.  According to facility officials, the layoffs are the result of the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China. 

    In an effort to cut costs Butte's REC Silicon facility has laid off 30 employees.  According to facility officials, the layoffs are the result of the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China. 

  • Multi-Vehicle crash forces I-90 closure near Clinton

    Multi-Vehicle crash forces I-90 closure near Clinton

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-09-21 02:34:55 GMT

    The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an alert that all east and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Clinton are closed until further notice due to a multi-vehicle car crash.

    The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an alert that all east and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Clinton are closed until further notice due to a multi-vehicle car crash.

  • Police need help finding missing Montana man

    Police need help finding missing Montana man

    Monday, September 18 2017 11:01 AM EDT2017-09-18 15:01:58 GMT

    35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.

    35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.

  • School to resume on Thursday after bomb threat at St. Regis Schools

    School to resume on Thursday after bomb threat at St. Regis Schools

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:47:10 GMT

    A Mineral County K-9 unit is currently scouring St. Regis Schools, after an bomb threat was found Wednesday afternoon.

    A Mineral County K-9 unit is currently scouring St. Regis Schools, after an bomb threat was found Wednesday afternoon.

  • Halloween decoration prompts 911 calls to Tennessee police

    Halloween decoration prompts 911 calls to Tennessee police

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-09-20 21:13:29 GMT

    GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - A police department in Tennessee is getting into the Halloween spirit a little early thanks to one house's realistically frightening driveway decor. The Greene County Sheriff's Department in Greeneville, Tennessee, posted a photo on their Facebook page early Wednesday letting everyone know that what looked like a dead body in a driveway with bloody hand prints on the garage was in fact a Halloween decoration and not a corpse.

    GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - A police department in Tennessee is getting into the Halloween spirit a little early thanks to one house's realistically frightening driveway decor. The Greene County Sheriff's Department in Greeneville, Tennessee, posted a photo on their Facebook page early Wednesday letting everyone know that what looked like a dead body in a driveway with bloody hand prints on the garage was in fact a Halloween decoration and not a corpse.

  • Some Columbia Falls parents are armed and ready if the cyber threats become a reality

    Some Columbia Falls parents are armed and ready if the cyber threats become a reality

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 4:04 PM EDT2017-09-19 20:04:53 GMT

    However, one Columbia Falls parent tells us he has a different idea if the cyber threats become a reality.

    However, one Columbia Falls parent tells us he has a different idea if the cyber threats become a reality.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.