Humane Society of Western Montana assisting pets displaced by Hurricane Harvey

The Humane Society of Western Montana is helping animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey in Houston. This week they're sending their Director of Programs and Certified Professional Dog Trainer, Mariah Scheskie, to the lone star state to volunteer.

Scheskie will be stationed at the Pet Reunion Pavilion at the NRG Arena in Houston. The pavilion was established by Best Friends Animal Society in collaboration with Austin Pets Alive, Houston Pets Alive and Houston Pet Set to help animals affected by Hurricane Harvey. While the animal organizations are working to reunite lost or left-behind pets with their families, staff and volunteers are doing their best to make the Pavilion feel like a home away from home. There are currently 500 dogs and cats being housed at the Pavilion.

HSWM learned of the need for volunteers with a high level of animal handling experience in an email from Best Friends Animal Society. “I knew instantly I needed to help in any way possible,” Scheskie said. “Many of the pets at the Pet Reunion Pavilion are shy, nervous and terribly frightened. I hope my experience can provide some relief to the stressful, unimaginable situation.”

In 2005 Scheskie was part of an HSWM team that provided assistance for pets in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Western Montana saw its own natural disaster this year with a horrendous wildfire season. HSWM was on the front lines to assist with evacuated pets. Now that extreme conditions have subsided in Montana, HSWM can assist in Houston where pets are still in dire need of support. “I’m thankful our organization can again, provide assistance to communities that need it most,” Scheskie said.

Scheskie is departing for Houston this Friday, September 22. She’ll begin assisting pets Saturday, September 23 and will work 6, 12-hour days before returning to Montana.

Courtesy HSWM