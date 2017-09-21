Humane Society of Western Montana assisting pets displaced by Hu - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Humane Society of Western Montana assisting pets displaced by Hurricane Harvey

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
WESTERN MONTANA -

The Humane Society of Western Montana is helping animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey in Houston. This week they're sending their Director of Programs and Certified Professional Dog Trainer, Mariah Scheskie, to the lone star state to volunteer. 

Scheskie will be stationed at the Pet Reunion Pavilion at the NRG Arena in Houston. The pavilion was established by Best Friends Animal Society in collaboration with Austin Pets Alive, Houston Pets Alive and Houston Pet Set to help animals affected by Hurricane Harvey. While the animal organizations are working to reunite lost or left-behind pets with their families, staff and volunteers are doing their best to make the Pavilion feel like a home away from home. There are currently 500 dogs and cats being housed at the Pavilion.

HSWM learned of the need for volunteers with a high level of animal handling experience in an email from Best Friends Animal Society. “I knew instantly I needed to help in any way possible,” Scheskie said. “Many of the pets at the Pet Reunion Pavilion are shy, nervous and terribly frightened. I hope my experience can provide some relief to the stressful, unimaginable situation.”

In 2005 Scheskie was part of an HSWM team that provided assistance for pets in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Western Montana saw its own natural disaster this year with a horrendous wildfire season. HSWM was on the front lines to assist with evacuated pets. Now that extreme conditions have subsided in Montana, HSWM can assist in Houston where pets are still in dire need of support. “I’m thankful our organization can again, provide assistance to communities that need it most,” Scheskie said.

Scheskie is departing for Houston this Friday, September 22. She’ll begin assisting pets Saturday, September 23 and will work 6, 12-hour days before returning to Montana. 

Courtesy HSWM

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coroner releases name of man killed in Missoula crash

    Coroner releases name of man killed in Missoula crash

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-09-20 21:01:29 GMT

    The Missoula County sheriff and coroner on Wednesday released the name of the man, who died after crashing a car into a shed in Missoula earlier this week.

    The Missoula County sheriff and coroner on Wednesday released the name of the man, who died after crashing a car into a shed in Missoula earlier this week.

  • REC Silicon lays off 30 employees less than 100 days before the holiday season

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-09-20 23:35:14 GMT
    Copy right: GoogleCopy right: Google

    In an effort to cut costs Butte's REC Silicon facility has laid off 30 employees.  According to facility officials, the layoffs are the result of the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China. 

    In an effort to cut costs Butte's REC Silicon facility has laid off 30 employees.  According to facility officials, the layoffs are the result of the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China. 

  • Multi-Vehicle crash forces I-90 closure near Clinton

    Multi-Vehicle crash forces I-90 closure near Clinton

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-09-21 02:34:55 GMT

    The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an alert that all east and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Clinton are closed until further notice due to a multi-vehicle car crash.

    The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an alert that all east and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Clinton are closed until further notice due to a multi-vehicle car crash.

  • Police need help finding missing Montana man

    Police need help finding missing Montana man

    Monday, September 18 2017 11:01 AM EDT2017-09-18 15:01:58 GMT

    35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.

    35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.

  • School to resume on Thursday after bomb threat at St. Regis Schools

    School to resume on Thursday after bomb threat at St. Regis Schools

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:47:10 GMT

    A Mineral County K-9 unit is currently scouring St. Regis Schools, after an bomb threat was found Wednesday afternoon.

    A Mineral County K-9 unit is currently scouring St. Regis Schools, after an bomb threat was found Wednesday afternoon.

  • Halloween decoration prompts 911 calls to Tennessee police

    Halloween decoration prompts 911 calls to Tennessee police

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-09-20 21:13:29 GMT

    GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - A police department in Tennessee is getting into the Halloween spirit a little early thanks to one house's realistically frightening driveway decor. The Greene County Sheriff's Department in Greeneville, Tennessee, posted a photo on their Facebook page early Wednesday letting everyone know that what looked like a dead body in a driveway with bloody hand prints on the garage was in fact a Halloween decoration and not a corpse.

    GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - A police department in Tennessee is getting into the Halloween spirit a little early thanks to one house's realistically frightening driveway decor. The Greene County Sheriff's Department in Greeneville, Tennessee, posted a photo on their Facebook page early Wednesday letting everyone know that what looked like a dead body in a driveway with bloody hand prints on the garage was in fact a Halloween decoration and not a corpse.

  • Some Columbia Falls parents are armed and ready if the cyber threats become a reality

    Some Columbia Falls parents are armed and ready if the cyber threats become a reality

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 4:04 PM EDT2017-09-19 20:04:53 GMT

    However, one Columbia Falls parent tells us he has a different idea if the cyber threats become a reality.

    However, one Columbia Falls parent tells us he has a different idea if the cyber threats become a reality.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.