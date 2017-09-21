UM Presidential Finalist: Andrew Feinstein

UM's four presidential finalists are in town, this week and next, for on-campus interviews.

We are taking a look at each finalist as they arrive in town.

Monday, we showed you Mirta Martin, an advisor to former president of Mexico Vicente Fox. Tonight, the second of the four finalists.

Mirta martin, who we just mentioned,

Charles Ambrose, president of University of Central Missouri.

Seth Bodnar, a senior executive at General Electric.

And Andrew Feinstein, the provost at San Jose State, who is in town today.

Here’s a little about Doctor Feinstein.

He is currently the provost and senior vice president of academics at San Jose State University.

Feinstein has been a professor, a department chair and a dean, among other positions.

He received his bachelors and masters in hotel management at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and his doctorate at Penn State.

Feinstein currently oversees a massive university, with 35,000 students, 1,900 faculty, and 550 staff.

He also manages a massive budget of $220 million.

Feinstein is considered a national leader in graduating students from diverse and disadvantaged backgrounds.

"You have some serious budget challenges here," says Feinstein.

He appears to realize that if hired, he would face some real challenges. But he's no stranger to challenges. His first year at San Jose State, he faced a 50% budget cut and exceptionally low morale. He says the way to get through it is transparency.

"I think with morale, the important thing is having open conversations,” continued Feinstein. “And I would have dialogues with students, whether they be in small groups over breakfast or lunch, or in large forums like what we saw today. And listening to students and their concerns."

And Feinstein heard many of concerns at that forum at UM today. Like UM's enrollment issues.

Feinstein says a quick study of UM's retention rate shows room for improvement.

"Something is happening here between your sophomore and junior year, as I’m imagining, where they're just leaving campus - - and you can't help them continue to graduate if they're gone. So, I’d like to spend a lot more time understanding what's going on on this campus regarding retention. Even more so than recruitment. Because if the students stay here and they graduate, that's going to increase your enrollment very quickly," Feinstein explains.

One way he says San Jose State improved retention was with micro-loans for students in need.

"Something as simple as a couple hundred dollars would have made a difference in them staying in college,” he explains. “So, we instituted a program that supports our students in finding those resources even for a short period of time."

Feinstein has not escaped controversy in San Jose. He and his administration were criticized for not acting quickly enough to discipline a professor accused of sexually harassing a student.

"These processes don't get solved overnight, there's lots of investigation that occurs, there's people that need to be interviewed, and that sometimes takes weeks if not months to resolve," says Feinstein.

Feinstein and his wife have a 14 and 16 year old, and if hired, looks forward to the Montana lifestyle as much as the job.

"We love to ski, love to mountain bike, love to disc golf. I love to fish."

Another piece of Montana culture Feinstein will enjoy, beer!

He taught a course in beer making at UNLV.

Incidentally, no relation to Senator Diane Feinstein. But he says, it does help him get dinner reservations every now and then - - Feinstein, table for two!