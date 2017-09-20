Multi-Vehicle crash forces I-90 closure near Clinton

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an alert that all east and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Clinton are closed until further notice due to a multi-vehicle car crash.

A Montana Highway Patrol Trooper tells ABC FOX Montana that it happened before 8 p.m. near mile marker 115.

At this time, we do not know if any one is injured and we do not know how many vehicles are involved.

Right now, all passengers cars are being diverted onto the nearby frontage road.

ABC FOX Montana will bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

