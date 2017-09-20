St. Regis Schools evacuated after bomb threat - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

St. Regis Schools evacuated after bomb threat

Posted:
ST. REGIS -

A Mineral County K-9 unit is currently scouring St. Regis Schools, after an bomb threat was found Wednesday afternoon.

Sergeant AJ Allard says that law enforcement was called to the school after 4 p.m. when staff received a note about the apparent threat.

He says that all students and staff were immediately evacuated from the building, so law enforcement could investigate the scene.

Sgt. Allard adds that all extra-curricular activities and events have been canceled for the night, and sheriff's deputies will meet with school administration after the canine search to determine if classes will be held on Thursday.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to ABC FOX Montana for continuous updates.

