St. Regis Schools evacuated after bomb threat

Student Athlete of the Week: Great Falls Central's Rachel Ryan
Student Athlete of the Week: Great Falls Central's Rachel Ryan
After Fairfield's Ryder Meyer found out one of his closest friends, Lauryn Goldhahn, had been in a fatal car accident, he immediately flew out with other students to Seattle.
After Fairfield's Ryder Meyer found out one of his closest friends, Lauryn Goldhahn, had been in a fatal car accident, he immediately flew out with other students to Seattle.
From the football field and the wrestling mat, to his school and community, and soon to his country, you will always see Max Sechena getting involved.
From the football field and the wrestling mat, to his school and community, and soon to his country, you will always see Max Sechena getting involved.
For two weeks, Jaley Priddy put her words to use. She hand wrote 1400 notes over two weeks to lift the spirits of students at Capital High School.
For two weeks, Jaley Priddy put her words to use. She hand wrote 1400 notes over two weeks to lift the spirits of students at Capital High School.
To some, being a three sport athlete all four years of high school may seem like enough to fill your time. But to CMR's Sam Payne, that's only the beginning of what she does.
To some, being a three sport athlete all four years of high school may seem like enough to fill your time. But to CMR's Sam Payne, that's only the beginning of what she does.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A call to honor a black Civil War hero with a monument at the South Carolina Statehouse grounds, the 2015 epicenter of a national move to strip away Confederate symbols, is being made by two lawmakers in a bid to encourage consensus building in a nation divided by the issue.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A call to honor a black Civil War hero with a monument at the South Carolina Statehouse grounds, the 2015 epicenter of a national move to strip away Confederate symbols, is being made by two lawmakers in a bid to encourage consensus building in a nation divided by the issue.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is considering a further reduction in the number of refugees allowed into the United States.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is considering a further reduction in the number of refugees allowed into the United States.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) - Florida officials have suspended the license of a nursing home that had nine patients die after Hurricane Irma knocked out its air conditioning.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) - Florida officials have suspended the license of a nursing home that had nine patients die after Hurricane Irma knocked out its air conditioning.
Montana State University will observe 2017 American Indian Heritage Day with a variety of cultural and academic events scheduled for Friday, Sept. 22.
Montana State University will observe 2017 American Indian Heritage Day with a variety of cultural and academic events scheduled for Friday, Sept. 22.
Some new U.S. citizens are embracing a videotaped message by President Donald Trump welcoming them to the country, while others said the words felt insincere coming from the man who has ordered a travel ban and cast Mexican immigrants in a negative light.
Some new U.S. citizens are embracing a videotaped message by President Donald Trump welcoming them to the country, while others said the words felt insincere coming from the man who has ordered a travel ban and cast Mexican immigrants in a negative light.
The Missoula County sheriff and coroner on Wednesday released the name of the man, who died after crashing a car into a shed in Missoula earlier this week.
The Missoula County sheriff and coroner on Wednesday released the name of the man, who died after crashing a car into a shed in Missoula earlier this week.
However, one Columbia Falls parent tells us he has a different idea if the cyber threats become a reality.
However, one Columbia Falls parent tells us he has a different idea if the cyber threats become a reality.
The Whitefish School District is finally releasing details about the specific nature of these threats and the reason they're confident students will be safe in school Tuesday.
The Whitefish School District is finally releasing details about the specific nature of these threats and the reason they're confident students will be safe in school Tuesday.
We have an exclusive one-on-one interview with Congressman Greg Gianforte. David Winter sat down with the Congressman as he approaches his first 100 days in office.
We have an exclusive one-on-one interview with Congressman Greg Gianforte. David Winter sat down with the Congressman as he approaches his first 100 days in office.
Cause of the accident is still under investigation. Stay tuned for updates.
Cause of the accident is still under investigation. Stay tuned for updates.
35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.
35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.
Bail is set at $50,000 for two Dillon teens accused of bringing loaded revolvers to school Monday.
Bail is set at $50,000 for two Dillon teens accused of bringing loaded revolvers to school Monday.
In an effort to cut costs Butte's REC Silicon facility has laid off 30 employees. According to facility officials, the layoffs are the result of the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China.
In an effort to cut costs Butte's REC Silicon facility has laid off 30 employees. According to facility officials, the layoffs are the result of the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China.