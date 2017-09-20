Cyber threats still have some families worried

While schools around the Flathead Valley resumed on Tuesday, September 19th following cyber threats some parents still chose to keep their children at home.

Flathead Valley mom Alex Engler tells us conflicting statements coming from school officials and local law enforcement influenced her decision in keeping her children at home.

Engler says, “They were contradictory, the reports from law enforcement and the schools and then all of a sudden it's this weird group from somewhere else in the world that's going to try and extort money from Columbia Falls. It just doesn't make sense.”

Engler goes on to say last Wednesday, September 13th she received a strange text message, personally addressing her. Engler believes that somehow The DarkOverLord Solutions gained access to her personal phone number.

While her children returned to school on Wednesday, September 20th, her daughter Brielle tells us these threats have really frightened her. Brielle received several calls from an unknown number and she was paranoid it was The DarkOverLord Solutions repeatedly contacting her.

Hammer says, “They called me at like four in the morning and then they called me again at two in the afternoon and because I answered the second call there was just noise and then they hung up.”

Luckily, the calls were most likely from a telemarketer.

While parents like Engler continue to worry other parents like Daren Engellant are confident the threats will not materialize and sent his children to school yesterday.

Engellant says, “I sent my kids to school and felt quite relieved that they had zeroed in on that it wasn't somebody or a real attempt at trying to harm our children.”

Columbia Falls Superintendent Bradshaw says teachers have all been advised to keep a watchful eye on their students.

Bradshaw says, “The staff was acutely aware of the kids in their class and if there was a change in their behavior or attitude they tried to address those on an individual basis.”

Superintendent Bradshaw tells us he's hoping by this coming Monday attendance will be back up to 100 percent. Today and yesterday September 19th, attendance hovered around 70-80 percent.