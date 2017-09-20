Trump administration considering lower refugee limits - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Trump administration considering lower refugee limits

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is considering a further reduction in the number of refugees allowed into the United States.

President Donald Trump has already slashed the refugee cap once. He is now weighing limiting even further the number of refugees allowed into the country in the next fiscal year.

But as is often the case with Trump's administration, cabinet officials are divided as they weigh the costs and potential security risks associated with the program.

The Department of Homeland Security would like to see the number of refugees allowed into the country reduced to 40,000. The State Department, which oversees the program, has recommended the number be kept at 50,000.

That's according to administration officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss internal deliberations.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.