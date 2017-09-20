Coroner releases name of man killed in Missoula crash

The Missoula County sheriff and coroner on Wednesday released the name of the man, who died after crashing a car into a shed in Missoula earlier this week.

Sheriff TJ McDermott identified the deceased driver as Ryan P. Hanson, 28, of Victor.

Public Information Officer for the Missoula Police Department, Travis Welsh, had told ABC FOX Montana that the crash happened after 11 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Johnson and 13th streets.

Welsh said that the car driving clipped the corner of a house, went through a small shed, and ended up in an alley next to a home.

Welsh added that Hanson was found dead and a passenger was found with minor injuries.

Two adults and a child were inside the home at the time of the crash.

Welsh said that no one in the home was injured during the crash.

An investigation into the cause of the crash continues.