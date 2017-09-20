REC Silicon lays off 30 employees less than 100 days before the holiday season

In an effort to cut costs Butte's REC Silicon facility has laid off 30 employees.

According to facility officials, the layoffs are the result of the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China. Senior Vice President/General Manager Kurt Levens said: "We are currently in the process of re-aligning our product portfolio with our long-term profitable product which is electronic grade polysilicon as opposed to solar-grade polysilicon."

Solar-grade polysilicon is in oversupply and the reduction of staff will allow the company to compete in the semiconductor market. When asked about the timing of the layoffs facility officials said there is never a good time for them to occur. Employees that have been laid off will not all receive the same benefits, but they are being taken care of. Levens said, "All employees who are being laid off are being taken care of in accordance to their agreements we have to them."

This is the second year for REC Silicon to lay off employees less than 100 days before the holiday season. Last year REC Silicon laid off 70 employees at its Moses Lake facility.