Ravalli County lifts fire restrictions for private lands - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Ravalli County lifts fire restrictions for private lands

By ABC FOX MT News Staff
RAVALLI COUNTY -

Ravalli County lifted the Stage II fire restrictions for private lands. Widespread rain and snow provided relief for firefighters across western Montana, suppressing current fires.

With restrictions lifted, campfires less than 48 inches in diameter are allowed and residents can run internal combustion engines without restrictions.  However, open burning of debris piles, slash piles, burn barrels, ditches and fields continue to be prohibited within the County.  

The Ravalli County Burn Permit Program will not allow activation of permits while the burn ban is in place.  

The Ravalli County Commissioners will meet with area fire managers on Monday, September 25 to discuss the appropriate time to allow open burning this fall.

Although the area has received rainfall over the past week, The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to continue to keep fire safety in mind. 

Courtesy Ravalli County Sheriff's Office

