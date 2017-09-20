Montana budget director recommends $229M in spending cuts

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The governor's budget director is recommending Montana agencies cut $229 million in general fund spending over the next two years to balance the state's budget due to lower revenues than expected and this summer's higher firefighting costs this summer.



Most of the cuts recommended by Budget Director Dan Villa were proposed by state agencies when they were asked to list how they'd cut 10 percent of their budget. However, Villa is recommending against cuts proposed by the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation because it would impact Montana's ability to fight fires.



He also recommended against 50 jobs cuts in the Department of Revenue because they would hurt the state's ability to collect business income taxes.



The Legislative Finance Committee will consider the proposed cuts next month before Gov. Steve Bullock makes his final recommendations.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)