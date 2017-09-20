Traffic Alert: Accident near the Wye - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Traffic Alert: Accident near the Wye

MISSOULA -

Update: The accident has been cleared. Traffic is flowing as usual. 

A multi-vehicle accident is affecting the morning commute in Missoula. 

The accident near the Wye is clocking southbound travel. The Montana Department of Transportation reports traffic is being routed around the accident and emergency vehicles are on scene. 

They tell people to expect reduced speeds and delays.

