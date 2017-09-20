September snowfall has ski shops full of excited skiers

With snow building up in the mountains, many people are preparing for ski season and ski shops are preparing for anxious customers.

Ski resorts don’t open up until after Thanksgiving, but that’s not stopping some extreme skiers.

Some skiers told ABC FOX Montanan that they couldn’t wait to hit the slopes and even went skiing at the top of Bridger this weekend.

"The snow came in this weekend and a couple buddies were like we're going to go ski,” said William Eustac, MSU Student. “So I went up there hike up ski down hike up ski down."

“I don't care if the lifts are going I just want to ski," said Gabe Martins, Bozeman resident.

After the first snow in September, Ben Dalman with Chalet Sports says he is seeing an influx of anxious customers.

"Tons, I'd say about 75 percent of the people who have come in here have wandered their way back here to see the ski wall,” said Dalman. “This time of year everyone is getting excited, everyone is hyped new ski gear and excited to try it out."

One of those customers is William Eustac who is new to Montana and the early snowfall.

"I moved here from Colorado and I had never seen snow fall this early in the year,” Eustac. “So I'm just excited it snowed and it's cold and changing temps.”

But Dalman says the shop is prepared for outdoor enthusiast all year round.

"As you know we are a shop that has things for all times of the year,” said Dalman. “I'm kind of a firm believer to keep everything out all year long. I go find places to ride my bike in February and ski in September.

Dalman says he is among those ready to strap up their boots and hit the slopes.

"It's fun, it's a lifelong sport,” said Dalman. “I grew up going skiing with my old man and to this day we still ski together. You can ski with the whole family or your buddies it's something for everyone."

Now ski season for big sky resort starts on Thanksgiving day and Bridger Bowl's opening day is projected for December 8th.

So even with all of the early snowfall, we still have to wait for ski season to officially start.