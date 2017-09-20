MT proposing to eliminate services for young kids with disabilities

However, one Columbia Falls parent tells us he has a different idea if the cyber threats become a reality.
However, one Columbia Falls parent tells us he has a different idea if the cyber threats become a reality.
The Whitefish School District is finally releasing details about the specific nature of these threats and the reason they're confident students will be safe in school Tuesday.
The Whitefish School District is finally releasing details about the specific nature of these threats and the reason they're confident students will be safe in school Tuesday.
35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.
35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.
Cause of the accident is still under investigation. Stay tuned for updates.
Cause of the accident is still under investigation. Stay tuned for updates.
With snow building up in the mountains, many people are preparing for ski season and ski shops are preparing for anxious customers. Ski resorts don’t open up until after Thanksgiving, but that’s not stopping some extreme skiers.
With snow building up in the mountains, many people are preparing for ski season and ski shops are preparing for anxious customers. Ski resorts don’t open up until after Thanksgiving, but that’s not stopping some extreme skiers.
Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.
Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.
Montana Tech will be receiving a $2.9 million dollar grant from the U.S. Army Research Laboratory.
Montana Tech will be receiving a $2.9 million dollar grant from the U.S. Army Research Laboratory.