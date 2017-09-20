MT proposing to eliminate services for young kids with disabilities

The Missoula Child Development Center helps improve brain development and behavioral skills in children with special needs.

However, those with the center say they won't be able to help these children if the budget cuts take effect.

September 8th, Governor Steve Bullock announced the 10% Budget Reduction Plans proposed by every state department.

The Executive Director for the Missoula child development center said budget cuts to its early intervention program would make Montana one-of-a-kind for the wrong reason.

"We would be the only state in the union that did not provide this service to infants and toddlers with disabilities and delays. We would have this very undesirable distinction being the one and only state,” said Carolyn Proussen, Executive Director of Child Development Center.

Proussen said the center works with young kids with disabilities in an effort to make them more independent.

According to proposed budget reduction plans, the program is costing the state more than five-million dollars every two years.

But one parent to whom we spoke over the phone said there is no alternative to this program.

"I can't imagine where we would be today,” said Tiffany Shanahan.

Shanahan said the program was essential to her son's learning.

"He is in the first grade this year and without that preschool program. It's a special education program and without that, he won't be successful today. In a classroom environment with his peers,” said Shanahan.

Ultimately, Executive Director Carolyn Proussan added while the state would be saving a dime now, our children would be spending a dollar later.

Those with the Missoula Child Development Center said it will be fighting back by encouraging others to voice their opinions to Legislators.

For more information about this go to http://childdevcenter.org/news/mt-part-c-at-risk/