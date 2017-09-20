Exclusive: One-on-one with Congressman Greg Gianforte

We have an exclusive one-on-one interview with Congressman Greg Gianforte.

David Winter sat down with the Congressman as he approaches his first 100 days in office.

We covered a variety of topics, from his biggest challenges so far in Washington, to his new Forest Jobs Tour.

Congressman Gianforte and David sat down for a cup of coffee where the old Champion International Sawmill used to cut logs. So he asked about Gianforte’s new Forest Jobs Tour.

"We harvest about 100 million board feet of timber in Montana on federal land now,” says Gianforte. “If we could get back to 300 million board feet, we could get back to these mills at full capacity. so, we have the capacity, the demand exists for the timber, and from a conservation perspective, when we sequester carbon in a fully mature tree and turn it into a two-by-four and put it in a house, that's good for the environment too."

And good for jobs says Gianforte. One of the reasons he is co-sponsoring the Resilient Federal Forest Act.

"It fixes the funding for fighting catastrophic fires by ending fire borrowing and treating catastrophic fires as national emergencies, which I believe it should be. And it also provides a streamlined approval of forest management projects so we can actually manage our forests again and still get input from the community, but not get tied-up in these endless, frivolous lawsuits," says Gianforte.

Gianforte fought to get on the House Natural Resources Committee to affect change for Montana and the Oversight and Government Reform Committee so he could fulfill his promise to quote drain the swamp.

"I’ve always worked real hard my whole career, I’ve always enjoyed that,” says Gianforte. “As an engineer I like big, hairy challenges. And I’d be the first to tell you there's a lot of hair back in Washington."

He says his biggest challenge in his first 100 days has been building relationships with other congress people. He admits, perhaps his first appearance on the house floor may not have helped.

"You know, I got sworn in on the house floor at the end of June and I got up and said, 'the people of Montana sent me here to drain the swamp. And if we don't pass a balanced budget, I don't think we should get paid.' That caused grumbling on both sides of the aisle," says Gianforte.

David asked Gianforte whether going to Washington with a fresh conviction of assault on a reporter was difficult.

“The speaker came up to me - - Paul Ryan sat down next to me on the floor about a week in and asked the same question you're asking, 'How's it going?' And I was able to share with him that I feel like I’m in a place to serve."

David also asked about his support of President Trump.

“There have been some surprises, and that's part of the excitement of having Donald Trump as president,” says Gianforte. “I don't welcome every tweet that comes out, but I do think he's right on many of the policy issues."

And about murmurs of Governor Bullock being tapped to run for president?

"Not everybody understands western issues,” says Gianforte. “So, you're right. More western representation back there would be helpful, but I haven't thought about your particular question."

“About governor bullock becoming president,” David asked.

"Yes."

“But now that you're thinking about it - - whatdya think?"

"I have no comment."

I asked the congressman about his upcoming re-election campaign, and any future aspirations, the governorship, or beyond,

He said "if the people of Montana want me and I can have impact, I’ll continue to serve."