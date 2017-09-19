Dillon teens in court after police find loaded guns in school

Bail is set at $50,000 for two Dillon teens accused of bringing loaded revolvers to school Monday.

Beaverhead Co. Deputy County Attorney Mike Gee says the students appeared in court via video conference this morning. Gee says they are jailed at the juvenile detention facility in Missoula, on charges of felony criminal endangerment and bringing loaded guns to school.

Under Montana law, bringing guns to school is a misdemeanor offense.

Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson says the teens were arrested at the school yesterday, after the school called and reported the guns were found and the rest of the school was placed in lockdown.

After the initial lockdown, students were evacuated and school was canceled for the rest of the day, while law enforcement swept the campus for explosives and firearms.

Chief Guiberson says none were found, other than the initial handguns.

Guiberson and Gary Haverfield, Superintendent of Beaverhead Co. Schools, say the whole lockdown process went very smoothly.

"It was a scary situation here for lots and lots of people here yesterday. I think we handled it the best possible way we can and we could but it is a scary situation for staff and students and parents," Haverfield said.

Haverfield says the school is planning upgrades for its security. After the passage of a $9 million school bond, Haverfield says part of the money will be used to move the front office, so they can visually see who is coming in and out. Haverfield says they are also considering buzz-entry or timed locking front doors.

As for the teens, Gee says their next court appearance is not yet set.

Haverfield says he will conduct his own investigation, which includes meeting with the teens and their parents, to determine the disciplinary action from the school. "Right now all options are on the table," Haverfield said,