Firefighters prepare for below freezing temperatures

Fire camps in Montana are expecting below freezing temperatures this week.

Firefighters have to adjust and gear up for this type of extreme weather.

Fire Information Officer, Dan McKeague, said that the two most important factors are staying warm and dry.

One of the ways firefighters do this is by putting a rain cover like this over their tent.

McKeague said that firefighters are responsible for properly preparing themselves for cold and severe weather conditions.

This includes making sure they have the proper equipment and layers while on the fire line.

In camp, firefighters are expected to put waterproof covers over their tents and have warm sleeping bags and additional bedding, which is provided.

But firefighters are always prepared for anything that may happen due to cold temperatures, such as hypothermia.

"The first thing they are going to do is reach out to medical help that is on the line with them. So we have field-going EMTs that are going to be there to support and they are going to be in immediate communication with our medical section here in camp, so that we can get them properly treated whether it is warming them up on the line or if its bringing them in here for treatment," said McKeague.

Mckeague said that firefighters are trained to look out for signs of hypothermia.

Assistant Manager of the Medical Unit, Frank Miller, explained how they react to a medical call for hypothermia.

"Our first step is to get them into a warm environment, which would be in the trailer behind you and get them into a warm sleeping bag with some hot packs and get some warm fluids into them like hot cocoa if they can drink. If not, then warm IV fluids," said Miller.

But he said if they observe any severe cases of hypothermia, such as mental alterations, the firefighter would be sent to the hospital for further care.

Fortunately, there is a local church offering firefighters hospitality if they need a warmer place to stay overnight.

In addition, McKeague said that if the conditions get too extreme such as freezing rain, they may pull firefighters off the line to prevent harmful situations.