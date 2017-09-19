UM Presidential Candidate: Mirta Martin - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

UM Presidential Candidate: Mirta Martin

Posted: Updated:

An exhaustive search for UM’s next president has narrowed the field to four candidates, in-town this week and next, for on-campus interviews.

Andrew Feinstein, the provost at San Jose state; Seth Bodnar, a senior executive at General Electric; Charles Ambrose, president of University of Central Missouri; and Mirta Martin, who is in town today and tomorrow for her round of interviews.

Dr. Martin is currently the senior education advisor for former president of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

Her most recent direct education experience is president of Fort Hays State University in Kansas.

She was also a senior vice president for one of the largest banks in the country.

She received her bachelors at Duke, MBA at the University of Richmond, and her doctorate in management at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Her resume shows an uncanny ability to raise money at the university level, and growing enrollment, both things attractive to UM.

One thing to note, though, Martin was only at Fort Hays State for about two years.

She left amid controversy. newspaper articles indicate that the faculty senate was pushing the board of regents to remove Martin, because of a pattern of speaking repeatedly with heightened emotion, threatening faculty and staff with their jobs if they failed to support her plans for the university; and cronyism.

"All I can say is that I can categorically deny that,” says Martin.  “I am a very, very, very collaborative leader.  I believe in bottom up communication for top down support.  I believe in listening, and I take a lot of time to listen and be accessible to people, to staff, to faculty, to students, to community members."

And other articles reflect that, showing support from faculty and students.  So why did she leave?

"And I determined that I need to step down to find a place where my skill sets were needed - - could be used to serve the people and where my values were congruent with the values of the university," says Martin.

And Martin feels she's found that at UM.  Today a forum with students, faculty and community members in attendance.

"The beauty of this state is second to none, but it has to be preserved,” says Martin.  “It cannot be destroyed.  We cannot destroy our environment.  We cannot over fish.  We cannot over hunt."

We asked Dr. Martin what makes her uniquely qualified for the job.

“I am able to follow the trail of the money from my banking background,” says Martin. “But I am also able to understand the academics, I am also able to communicate with the faculty, understand and have an appreciation for research.”

She went on to say that she would increase enrollment with a grass roots effort - - going to where potential students are and telling them the u-m story with candor and passion, a trait in which Dr. Martin does not appear to lack.

"I love Montana!"

UM's next three candidates will be here Wednesday, Friday, and next Monday.

We’ll profile each for you as they arrive.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • High school in Dillon evacuated after loaded guns found

    High school in Dillon evacuated after loaded guns found

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-09-19 21:28:11 GMT

    Two students are in custody on Monday for bringing loaded firearms into Beaverhead County High School in Dillon and forcing the school to evacuate.

    Two students are in custody on Monday for bringing loaded firearms into Beaverhead County High School in Dillon and forcing the school to evacuate.

  • Police need help finding missing Montana man

    Police need help finding missing Montana man

    Monday, September 18 2017 11:01 AM EDT2017-09-18 15:01:58 GMT

    35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.

    35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.

  • Flathead school threat involved shooting

    Flathead school threat involved shooting

    Monday, September 18 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-09-18 20:08:22 GMT

    The Whitefish School District is finally releasing details about the specific nature of these threats and the reason they're confident students will be safe in school Tuesday.

    The Whitefish School District is finally releasing details about the specific nature of these threats and the reason they're confident students will be safe in school Tuesday.

  • Cyber terrorist group outlines ransom in letter to Flathead Valley school

    Cyber terrorist group outlines ransom in letter to Flathead Valley school

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-09-19 04:15:20 GMT

    More information comes to light about the suspected cyber terrorist cell threatening the Flathead Valley, after a ransom letter was sent on Monday to staff at the Columbia Falls School District.

    More information comes to light about the suspected cyber terrorist cell threatening the Flathead Valley, after a ransom letter was sent on Monday to staff at the Columbia Falls School District.

  • Scoot's Place, Griz Team Barbershop

    Scoot's Place, Griz Team Barbershop

    Monday, September 18 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-09-19 00:42:34 GMT
    Former Griz WR Caleb Lyons had to retire last year after suffering a head injury. He's now a student coach but he's also become the team barber. Watch him give Shaun Rainey a haircut on live TV and find out why all the players go to "Scoot's Place" to get a fresh cut. 
    Former Griz WR Caleb Lyons had to retire last year after suffering a head injury. He's now a student coach but he's also become the team barber. Watch him give Shaun Rainey a haircut on live TV and find out why all the players go to "Scoot's Place" to get a fresh cut. 

  • Grizzly Sports Report, 9-18-17

    Grizzly Sports Report, 9-18-17

    Monday, September 18 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-09-19 03:53:21 GMT
    Head Coach Bob Stitt and Senior Running Back Treshawn Favors join Shaun Rainey on this weeks Grizzly Sports Report to break down the win over Savannah State and talk about the devastating injury to Quarterback Reese Phillips.
    Head Coach Bob Stitt and Senior Running Back Treshawn Favors join Shaun Rainey on this weeks Grizzly Sports Report to break down the win over Savannah State and talk about the devastating injury to Quarterback Reese Phillips.

  • Lake County authorities investigating homicide in Pablo

    Lake County authorities investigating homicide in Pablo

    Monday, September 18 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-09-18 21:54:28 GMT

    Police are currently investigating the murder of a Pablo man.

    Police are currently investigating the murder of a Pablo man.

  • Cyber threat suspect not located in US

    Cyber threat suspect not located in US

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-09-19 16:15:07 GMT

    The Whitefish School District has reopened schools following a series of digital threats. School officials report that investigators have determined the location of the suspect is in Europe. 

    The Whitefish School District has reopened schools following a series of digital threats. School officials report that investigators have determined the location of the suspect is in Europe. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.