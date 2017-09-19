UM Presidential Candidate: Mirta Martin

An exhaustive search for UM’s next president has narrowed the field to four candidates, in-town this week and next, for on-campus interviews.

Andrew Feinstein, the provost at San Jose state; Seth Bodnar, a senior executive at General Electric; Charles Ambrose, president of University of Central Missouri; and Mirta Martin, who is in town today and tomorrow for her round of interviews.

Dr. Martin is currently the senior education advisor for former president of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

Her most recent direct education experience is president of Fort Hays State University in Kansas.

She was also a senior vice president for one of the largest banks in the country.

She received her bachelors at Duke, MBA at the University of Richmond, and her doctorate in management at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Her resume shows an uncanny ability to raise money at the university level, and growing enrollment, both things attractive to UM.

One thing to note, though, Martin was only at Fort Hays State for about two years.

She left amid controversy. newspaper articles indicate that the faculty senate was pushing the board of regents to remove Martin, because of a pattern of speaking repeatedly with heightened emotion, threatening faculty and staff with their jobs if they failed to support her plans for the university; and cronyism.

"All I can say is that I can categorically deny that,” says Martin. “I am a very, very, very collaborative leader. I believe in bottom up communication for top down support. I believe in listening, and I take a lot of time to listen and be accessible to people, to staff, to faculty, to students, to community members."

And other articles reflect that, showing support from faculty and students. So why did she leave?

"And I determined that I need to step down to find a place where my skill sets were needed - - could be used to serve the people and where my values were congruent with the values of the university," says Martin.

And Martin feels she's found that at UM. Today a forum with students, faculty and community members in attendance.

"The beauty of this state is second to none, but it has to be preserved,” says Martin. “It cannot be destroyed. We cannot destroy our environment. We cannot over fish. We cannot over hunt."

We asked Dr. Martin what makes her uniquely qualified for the job.

“I am able to follow the trail of the money from my banking background,” says Martin. “But I am also able to understand the academics, I am also able to communicate with the faculty, understand and have an appreciation for research.”

She went on to say that she would increase enrollment with a grass roots effort - - going to where potential students are and telling them the u-m story with candor and passion, a trait in which Dr. Martin does not appear to lack.

"I love Montana!"

UM's next three candidates will be here Wednesday, Friday, and next Monday.

We’ll profile each for you as they arrive.