Some Columbia Falls parents are armed and ready if the cyber thr - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Some Columbia Falls parents are armed and ready if the cyber threats become a reality

Posted: Updated:
COLUMBIA FALLS -

Days after the initial cyber attack shut down Columbia Falls High School, classes on Tuesday, September 19th have resumed, with a strong police presence on campus.

We spoke with freshman Vinson Jarrett who tells us he’s glad classes were canceled up until today.  However, he’s not afraid to step foot back into the building today.

Jarrett explains, “Not really anymore, I think if we went back to school on Friday or something it may have been a little more freaky but today it's kind of just a normal day.”

However, one Columbia Falls parent tells us he has a different idea if the cyber threats become a reality.

Steve Gengler has lived in Columbia Falls for almost fifty years and has never seen or experienced anything like this happen before.  Gengler’s fourteen year old daughter is a freshman at Columbia Falls High School. 

Gengler says, “If there's really going to be some kind of real threat we need to get a whole bunch of armed parents to kind of stand armed guard around the school.”

Gengler goes onto say that he knows he will have plenty of support.

Gengler tells us, “If there was an actual physical threat there's enough armed parents around here that totally want to do it.”

Right now, Gengler believes the terrorists, The DarkOverLord Solutions may be practicing on Columbia Falls for a larger attack somewhere else.  Gengler goes onto say that Columbia Falls school district 6 covers a large geographic area, but that doesn’t mean there are lots of people with money to pay the 150.00 USD in bit coins The DarkOverLord Solutions is demanding.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • High school in Dillon evacuated after loaded guns found

    High school in Dillon evacuated after loaded guns found

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-09-19 21:28:11 GMT

    Two students are in custody on Monday for bringing loaded firearms into Beaverhead County High School in Dillon and forcing the school to evacuate.

    Two students are in custody on Monday for bringing loaded firearms into Beaverhead County High School in Dillon and forcing the school to evacuate.

  • Police need help finding missing Montana man

    Police need help finding missing Montana man

    Monday, September 18 2017 11:01 AM EDT2017-09-18 15:01:58 GMT

    35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.

    35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.

  • Flathead school threat involved shooting

    Flathead school threat involved shooting

    Monday, September 18 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-09-18 20:08:22 GMT

    The Whitefish School District is finally releasing details about the specific nature of these threats and the reason they're confident students will be safe in school Tuesday.

    The Whitefish School District is finally releasing details about the specific nature of these threats and the reason they're confident students will be safe in school Tuesday.

  • Cyber terrorist group outlines ransom in letter to Flathead Valley school

    Cyber terrorist group outlines ransom in letter to Flathead Valley school

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-09-19 04:15:20 GMT

    More information comes to light about the suspected cyber terrorist cell threatening the Flathead Valley, after a ransom letter was sent on Monday to staff at the Columbia Falls School District.

    More information comes to light about the suspected cyber terrorist cell threatening the Flathead Valley, after a ransom letter was sent on Monday to staff at the Columbia Falls School District.

  • Scoot's Place, Griz Team Barbershop

    Scoot's Place, Griz Team Barbershop

    Monday, September 18 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-09-19 00:42:34 GMT
    Former Griz WR Caleb Lyons had to retire last year after suffering a head injury. He's now a student coach but he's also become the team barber. Watch him give Shaun Rainey a haircut on live TV and find out why all the players go to "Scoot's Place" to get a fresh cut. 
    Former Griz WR Caleb Lyons had to retire last year after suffering a head injury. He's now a student coach but he's also become the team barber. Watch him give Shaun Rainey a haircut on live TV and find out why all the players go to "Scoot's Place" to get a fresh cut. 

  • Grizzly Sports Report, 9-18-17

    Grizzly Sports Report, 9-18-17

    Monday, September 18 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-09-19 03:53:21 GMT
    Head Coach Bob Stitt and Senior Running Back Treshawn Favors join Shaun Rainey on this weeks Grizzly Sports Report to break down the win over Savannah State and talk about the devastating injury to Quarterback Reese Phillips.
    Head Coach Bob Stitt and Senior Running Back Treshawn Favors join Shaun Rainey on this weeks Grizzly Sports Report to break down the win over Savannah State and talk about the devastating injury to Quarterback Reese Phillips.

  • Lake County authorities investigating homicide in Pablo

    Lake County authorities investigating homicide in Pablo

    Monday, September 18 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-09-18 21:54:28 GMT

    Police are currently investigating the murder of a Pablo man.

    Police are currently investigating the murder of a Pablo man.

  • Cyber threat suspect not located in US

    Cyber threat suspect not located in US

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-09-19 16:15:07 GMT

    The Whitefish School District has reopened schools following a series of digital threats. School officials report that investigators have determined the location of the suspect is in Europe. 

    The Whitefish School District has reopened schools following a series of digital threats. School officials report that investigators have determined the location of the suspect is in Europe. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.