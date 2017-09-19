Some Columbia Falls parents are armed and ready if the cyber threats become a reality

Days after the initial cyber attack shut down Columbia Falls High School, classes on Tuesday, September 19th have resumed, with a strong police presence on campus.

We spoke with freshman Vinson Jarrett who tells us he’s glad classes were canceled up until today. However, he’s not afraid to step foot back into the building today.

Jarrett explains, “Not really anymore, I think if we went back to school on Friday or something it may have been a little more freaky but today it's kind of just a normal day.”

However, one Columbia Falls parent tells us he has a different idea if the cyber threats become a reality.

Steve Gengler has lived in Columbia Falls for almost fifty years and has never seen or experienced anything like this happen before. Gengler’s fourteen year old daughter is a freshman at Columbia Falls High School.

Gengler says, “If there's really going to be some kind of real threat we need to get a whole bunch of armed parents to kind of stand armed guard around the school.”

Gengler goes onto say that he knows he will have plenty of support.

Gengler tells us, “If there was an actual physical threat there's enough armed parents around here that totally want to do it.”

Right now, Gengler believes the terrorists, The DarkOverLord Solutions may be practicing on Columbia Falls for a larger attack somewhere else. Gengler goes onto say that Columbia Falls school district 6 covers a large geographic area, but that doesn’t mean there are lots of people with money to pay the 150.00 USD in bit coins The DarkOverLord Solutions is demanding.