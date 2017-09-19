Montana Tech receives $2.9 million for research and development

Montana Tech will be receiving a $2.9 million dollar grant from the U.S. Army Research Laboratory.

The grant will fund research in the field of battlefield technology and will enable the college to further develop its research to aid the nations war fighters by providing them with the necessary tools and resources they need to be successful. The grant will also benefit the fields of science and engineering as well as nanotechnology.

Students benefiting from the grant will also encourage students from local grade schools about the fields of science and technology.

This is the fourth year in a row the university has been a recipient of the grant. To date Montana Tech has received more than $10.2 million from the U.S. Army Research Laboratory.