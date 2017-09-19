Fatal car crash in Missoula Monday night

Two students are in custody on Monday for bringing loaded firearms into Beaverhead County High School in Dillon and forcing the school to evacuate.
35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.
The Whitefish School District is finally releasing details about the specific nature of these threats and the reason they're confident students will be safe in school Tuesday.
More information comes to light about the suspected cyber terrorist cell threatening the Flathead Valley, after a ransom letter was sent on Monday to staff at the Columbia Falls School District.
Police are currently investigating the murder of a Pablo man.
The Whitefish School District has reopened schools following a series of digital threats. School officials report that investigators have determined the location of the suspect is in Europe.
