Fatal car crash in Missoula Monday night

A fatal accident occurred on the corner of Johnson and 14th street in Missoula Monday night at about 11 PM.

Two adult male drivers were in the car.

The driver was found unconscious and died, while the passenger suffered from minor injuries.

The car clipped a corner of the house and went through a small shed before ending up in the alley, next to the home.

Two adults and a small child were in the home at the time of the accident.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but investigators believe speeding was involved.

Highway patrol, Missoula police officers, and accident investigators are currently on the scene.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.