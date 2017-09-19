Local McDonald's give back to Montana Fire Victims - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Local McDonald's give back to Montana Fire Victims

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
Rice Ridge Fire Rice Ridge Fire

Five locally owned McDonald's of NW Montana will be donating 29-percent of the day's sales to the NW Montana Fire Relief. The following restaurants owned and operated by Scott and Michelle Hadwin will be participating: 

• 1110 Highway 2 W. Kalispell, MT

• 6495 Highway 93 S. Whitefish, MT

• 905 Louisiana Ave, Libby, MT

• 2065 Hwy 2 East, Kalispell, MT

• 2310 US Highway 93 N. Kalispell, MT

Volunteers from the NW Montana Fire Relief will be on-site at the participating restaurants accepting donations. All on-site donations will benefit victims of the fires and go towards purchasing items such as food, clothing, and feed for livestock. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • High school in Dillon evacuated after loaded guns found

    High school in Dillon evacuated after loaded guns found

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-09-19 21:28:11 GMT

    Two students are in custody on Monday for bringing loaded firearms into Beaverhead County High School in Dillon and forcing the school to evacuate.

    Two students are in custody on Monday for bringing loaded firearms into Beaverhead County High School in Dillon and forcing the school to evacuate.

  • Police need help finding missing Montana man

    Police need help finding missing Montana man

    Monday, September 18 2017 11:01 AM EDT2017-09-18 15:01:58 GMT

    35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.

    35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.

  • Flathead school threat involved shooting

    Flathead school threat involved shooting

    Monday, September 18 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-09-18 20:08:22 GMT

    The Whitefish School District is finally releasing details about the specific nature of these threats and the reason they're confident students will be safe in school Tuesday.

    The Whitefish School District is finally releasing details about the specific nature of these threats and the reason they're confident students will be safe in school Tuesday.

  • Cyber terrorist group outlines ransom in letter to Flathead Valley school

    Cyber terrorist group outlines ransom in letter to Flathead Valley school

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-09-19 04:15:20 GMT

    More information comes to light about the suspected cyber terrorist cell threatening the Flathead Valley, after a ransom letter was sent on Monday to staff at the Columbia Falls School District.

    More information comes to light about the suspected cyber terrorist cell threatening the Flathead Valley, after a ransom letter was sent on Monday to staff at the Columbia Falls School District.

  • Scoot's Place, Griz Team Barbershop

    Scoot's Place, Griz Team Barbershop

    Monday, September 18 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-09-19 00:42:34 GMT
    Former Griz WR Caleb Lyons had to retire last year after suffering a head injury. He's now a student coach but he's also become the team barber. Watch him give Shaun Rainey a haircut on live TV and find out why all the players go to "Scoot's Place" to get a fresh cut. 
    Former Griz WR Caleb Lyons had to retire last year after suffering a head injury. He's now a student coach but he's also become the team barber. Watch him give Shaun Rainey a haircut on live TV and find out why all the players go to "Scoot's Place" to get a fresh cut. 

  • Grizzly Sports Report, 9-18-17

    Grizzly Sports Report, 9-18-17

    Monday, September 18 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-09-19 03:53:21 GMT
    Head Coach Bob Stitt and Senior Running Back Treshawn Favors join Shaun Rainey on this weeks Grizzly Sports Report to break down the win over Savannah State and talk about the devastating injury to Quarterback Reese Phillips.
    Head Coach Bob Stitt and Senior Running Back Treshawn Favors join Shaun Rainey on this weeks Grizzly Sports Report to break down the win over Savannah State and talk about the devastating injury to Quarterback Reese Phillips.

  • Lake County authorities investigating homicide in Pablo

    Lake County authorities investigating homicide in Pablo

    Monday, September 18 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-09-18 21:54:28 GMT

    Police are currently investigating the murder of a Pablo man.

    Police are currently investigating the murder of a Pablo man.

  • Cyber threat suspect not located in US

    Cyber threat suspect not located in US

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-09-19 16:15:07 GMT

    The Whitefish School District has reopened schools following a series of digital threats. School officials report that investigators have determined the location of the suspect is in Europe. 

    The Whitefish School District has reopened schools following a series of digital threats. School officials report that investigators have determined the location of the suspect is in Europe. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.