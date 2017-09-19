Local McDonald's give back to Montana Fire Victims

Two students are in custody on Monday for bringing loaded firearms into Beaverhead County High School in Dillon and forcing the school to evacuate.

Two students are in custody on Monday for bringing loaded firearms into Beaverhead County High School in Dillon and forcing the school to evacuate.

The Whitefish School District is finally releasing details about the specific nature of these threats and the reason they're confident students will be safe in school Tuesday.

The Whitefish School District is finally releasing details about the specific nature of these threats and the reason they're confident students will be safe in school Tuesday.

More information comes to light about the suspected cyber terrorist cell threatening the Flathead Valley, after a ransom letter was sent on Monday to staff at the Columbia Falls School District.

More information comes to light about the suspected cyber terrorist cell threatening the Flathead Valley, after a ransom letter was sent on Monday to staff at the Columbia Falls School District.

Former Griz WR Caleb Lyons had to retire last year after suffering a head injury. He's now a student coach but he's also become the team barber. Watch him give Shaun Rainey a haircut on live TV and find out why all the players go to "Scoot's Place" to get a fresh cut.