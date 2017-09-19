Cyber threat suspect not located in US - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Cyber threat suspect not located in US

FLATHEAD COUNTY -

The Whitefish School District has reopened schools following a series of digital threats. School officials report that investigators have determined the location of the suspect is in Europe. An extortion letter sent by the suspect helped confirm this along with incorrect references to local landmarks.

Why Flathead schools were targeted is still unknown. one theory from security experts is that the hacker might have been scanning networks and found a breaking in the Columbia Falls computer network. 

After days of questions from the public, the general nature of the threats have been revealed. The suspect's threats involved past school shootings. District officials state that it's safe for students to return as the threat is not local and was merely "crafted to incite fear." 

The District also addressed the lack of information given out to the public and media stating "As an ongoing investigation by the FBI, County Sheriff, and local law enforcement, agencies needed time to fully understand the threats and determine steps for responding safely. Law enforcement has been as transparent as possible throughout the ordeal."

Law enforcement advises to continue on with regularly scheduled activities. Along with this, school officials are trying to reschedule homecoming activities, which were missed due to the threats.

