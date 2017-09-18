Grizzly Sports Report, 9-18-17 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Grizzly Sports Report, 9-18-17

Posted:

Head Coach Bob Stitt and Senior Running Back Treshawn Favors join Shaun Rainey on this weeks Grizzly Sports Report to break down the win over Savannah State and talk about the devastating injury to Quarterback Reese Phillips.

  • Scoot's Place, Griz Team Barbershop

    Monday, September 18 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-09-19 00:42:34 GMT
    Former Griz WR Caleb Lyons had to retire last year after suffering a head injury. He's now a student coach but he's also become the team barber. Watch him give Shaun Rainey a haircut on live TV and find out why all the players go to "Scoot's Place" to get a fresh cut. 
