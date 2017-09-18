Grizzly Sports Report, 9-18-17

The coroner has confirmed that a 65-year-old male was pulled from the river.
Sean Bonnet tells us his heart broke when he saw the number of fires around the state and he knew he had to do something, and fast.
Somers/Lakeside Volunteer Fire Department has 12 volunteers when they should have twice that amount.
Days after the fire destroyed these homes, the ground was still smoldering.
With schools around the state of Montana starting we wanted to check in with parents and see if they had any reservations sending their children into this new school year.
