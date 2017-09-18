Cyber terrorist group outlines ransom in letter to Flathead Vall - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Cyber terrorist group outlines ransom in letter to Flathead Valley school

Posted: Updated:
KALISPELL -

More information comes to light about the suspected cyber terrorist cell threatening the Flathead Valley, after a ransom letter was sent on Monday to staff at the Columbia Falls School District.

The threats began late Wednesday night, first to Columbia Falls High School. Then, they were then sent to several schools throughout the county, forcing the cancellation of classes for more than 15,000 students late last week.

In the 6-page ransom letter, the group refers to themselves as "The Dark Overlord Solutions."

They immediately begin by referencing the Sandy Hook shooting massacre, only to say, "We did feel Sandy Hook left out some key players. You ladies and gentlemen." 

And just as quickly, "The Dark Overlord Solutions" state their demands: they want money.

And here's why: they are an organized entity of creatures, motivated by their love of internet money and prey on institutions.

They will be your best friend if you cooperate.

And they will cause you a lot of financial and reputational damage if you don't.

And the punishment will escalate, beginning with the release of personal information as outlined on Student Assistance Program documents, emails between faculty members, and student and staff health records.

"The Dark Overlord Solutions" then outline their demands.

1. The school district must reply between 24-48 hours.
2. The school district must be cooperative.
3. They must complete one of their business propositions or they "will wreak havoc up your district and personal lives."

Those include giving "The Dark Lord solutions" $150,000, paid over a year; $100,000 if an undisclosed member of the school district writes an apology letter; or $75,000 if paid by October 20.

The "Dark Lord Solutions" write that the school district has until September 23 to agree to one of their proposed contracts.

The Flathead County Sheriff released the letter to the the public on Monday evening, redacting all student and other identifying information.

It is important to note that Sheriff Curry released it to assure people in the Flathead Valley that the cyber terrorists don't live in Montana, they are motivated by money and most importantly that the children are safe from physical threats.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Flathead school threat involved shooting

    Flathead school threat involved shooting

    Monday, September 18 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-09-18 20:08:22 GMT

    The Whitefish School District is finally releasing details about the specific nature of these threats and the reason they're confident students will be safe in school Tuesday.

    The Whitefish School District is finally releasing details about the specific nature of these threats and the reason they're confident students will be safe in school Tuesday.

  • Police need help finding missing Montana man

    Police need help finding missing Montana man

    Monday, September 18 2017 11:01 AM EDT2017-09-18 15:01:58 GMT

    35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.

    35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.

  • 150 air purifiers delivered to schools affected by disruptive wildfire

    150 air purifiers delivered to schools affected by disruptive wildfire

    Thursday, September 14 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-09-14 21:24:18 GMT

    The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana has teamed up with the American Lung Association to provide ten different schools across Montana with air purifiers. Their main objective is to provide students with a healthy and safe learning environment. 

    The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana has teamed up with the American Lung Association to provide ten different schools across Montana with air purifiers. Their main objective is to provide students with a healthy and safe learning environment. 

  • High school in Dillon evacuated after loaded guns found

    High school in Dillon evacuated after loaded guns found

    Monday, September 18 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-09-18 23:55:48 GMT

    Two students are in custody on Monday for bringing loaded firearms into Beaverhead County High School in Dillon and forcing the school to evacuate.

    Two students are in custody on Monday for bringing loaded firearms into Beaverhead County High School in Dillon and forcing the school to evacuate.

  • Classes canceled for Flathead Valley Schools on Monday, to resume on Tuesday

    Classes canceled for Flathead Valley Schools on Monday, to resume on Tuesday

    Sunday, September 17 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-09-18 01:35:26 GMT

    All classes in Flathead County will once again be closed on Monday, September 18, while local and federal law enforcement continue to investigate threatening digital messages that forced the closure of almost 30 schools.

    All classes in Flathead County will once again be closed on Monday, September 18, while local and federal law enforcement continue to investigate threatening digital messages that forced the closure of almost 30 schools.

  • Large fire at Pacific Recycling Center

    Large fire at Pacific Recycling Center

    Sunday, September 17 2017 12:13 PM EDT2017-09-17 16:13:27 GMT
    Photo By: Missoula Fire DepartmentPhoto By: Missoula Fire Department

    According to Missoula Fire Department, they responded to a large fire in the salvage/recycling yard of Pacific Recycling Center.

    According to Missoula Fire Department, they responded to a large fire in the salvage/recycling yard of Pacific Recycling Center.

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.