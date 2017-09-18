Cyber terrorist group outlines ransom in letter to Flathead Valley school

More information comes to light about the suspected cyber terrorist cell threatening the Flathead Valley, after a ransom letter was sent on Monday to staff at the Columbia Falls School District.

The threats began late Wednesday night, first to Columbia Falls High School. Then, they were then sent to several schools throughout the county, forcing the cancellation of classes for more than 15,000 students late last week.

In the 6-page ransom letter, the group refers to themselves as "The Dark Overlord Solutions."

They immediately begin by referencing the Sandy Hook shooting massacre, only to say, "We did feel Sandy Hook left out some key players. You ladies and gentlemen."

And just as quickly, "The Dark Overlord Solutions" state their demands: they want money.

And here's why: they are an organized entity of creatures, motivated by their love of internet money and prey on institutions.

They will be your best friend if you cooperate.

And they will cause you a lot of financial and reputational damage if you don't.

And the punishment will escalate, beginning with the release of personal information as outlined on Student Assistance Program documents, emails between faculty members, and student and staff health records.

"The Dark Overlord Solutions" then outline their demands.

1. The school district must reply between 24-48 hours.

2. The school district must be cooperative.

3. They must complete one of their business propositions or they "will wreak havoc up your district and personal lives."

Those include giving "The Dark Lord solutions" $150,000, paid over a year; $100,000 if an undisclosed member of the school district writes an apology letter; or $75,000 if paid by October 20.

The "Dark Lord Solutions" write that the school district has until September 23 to agree to one of their proposed contracts.

The Flathead County Sheriff released the letter to the the public on Monday evening, redacting all student and other identifying information.

It is important to note that Sheriff Curry released it to assure people in the Flathead Valley that the cyber terrorists don't live in Montana, they are motivated by money and most importantly that the children are safe from physical threats.